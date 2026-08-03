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Tuesday TV on BBC 1 Wales: Soap, DIY, and Adventure – Your Expert Guide

ByShockya Team

Aug 3, 2026

What’s on Tuesday – BBC 1 Wales Edition

It’s 09:00 on Tuesday and the BBC 1 Wales lineup is packed with drama, DIY, news and a splash of adventure. Here’s the rundown and my picks.

1️⃣ EastEnders – 18:30‑19:00

Plot: Ravi pushes Priya for answers about her mystery man, and a series of confessions come to light.

EastEnders

Opinion: The soap stays relentlessly engaging, still entertaining even for those who prefer a less predictable narrative.

2️⃣ Bargain Hunt – 11:15‑12:00

Plot: Natasha and her team hunt profitable antiques in Abernyte, assisted by Roo and Danny.

Bargain Hunt

Opinion: A reliable blend of history and haggling, it offers a quiet thrill for those who enjoy a bit of treasure‑seeking.

3️⃣ Robin Hood (2010) – 21:40‑23:50

Plot: A period film adventure featuring a dying knight’s request, taking a crusader to Nottingham.

Robin Hood (2010)

Opinion: The film holds up well, with solid performances that keep the story engaging for fans of classic legend.

4️⃣ The Great British Sewing Bee – 19:00‑20:00

Plot: Week 4 celebrates Mexico with folkloric tops and structural garments.

The Great British Sewing Bee

Opinion: A creative showcase that still captivates, especially for viewers who appreciate craft and design.

5️⃣ BBC News at One – 12:00‑12:35

Plot: National and international news from the BBC.

BBC News at One

Opinion: A standard, reliable news source that holds up well during a busy day.

6️⃣ BBC Wales Today – 12:35‑12:45

Plot: News and weather from BBC Wales.

BBC Wales Today

Opinion: A concise snapshot that remains a reliable source for regional updates.

Bottom line: The Tuesday lineup offers a solid mix of drama, DIY, news and adventure. Whether you’re a soap fan, a bargain hunter or a history buff, BBC 1 Wales has something that holds up well for any mood.

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By Shockya Team