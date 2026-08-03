More4 Tuesday Must‑See Lineup: From Heir Hunters to Grand Designs – Your Ultimate Guide

More4 Tuesday Must‑See Lineup

Biting drama, heartfelt hospitality and a dash of mechanical adventure line up the Tuesday schedule on More4. Whether you’re into genealogical sleuthing or reviving classic cars, there’s a slot that’s hard to miss.

08:55 – 10:00 BST – Heir Hunters

Heir Hunters dives into the world of hidden estates and secret lineages. Episode one opens with a search for a potential spy’s relatives and a railway‑family’s estate. The show delivers a solid blend of history and suspense. I find the investigative angle refreshing, though the pacing could use a bit more urgency.

10:00 – 10:35 BST – Four in a Bed (Episode 1)

The first stop at The Richard III takes the competition into a racehorse‑laden barn where a nervous guest faces a horse‑fear dilemma. The show’s quirky host dynamics keep the mood light, but the challenge itself feels a tad contrived. Still, it offers a playful look at B&B culture.

12:40 – 13:10 BST – Come Dine with Me (Episode 1)

In Dumfries, a Disney‑princess‐turned‑hair‑dresser serves up local meat with a side of cow‑milking spectacle. The premise is entertaining, though the culinary choices feel a bit too predictable. It’s still a solid pick if you enjoy light‑hearted dinner‑party drama.

17:50 – 18:50 BST – Car S.O.S (Episode 2)

Tim Shaw and Fuzz Townshend bring a 1992 VW Corrado back to life, turning a neglected vehicle into a revitalised ride. The restoration process is detailed and genuinely satisfying, offering viewers a peek into the restorative craft behind classic cars.

19:55 – 21:00 BST – Grand Designs

Jon and Noreen tackle a grand self‑build atop a half‑acre site in Gloucestershire, braving 27 protected trees and a stilt‑based design. The architectural ambition is impressive, and the crew’s perseverance shines through. It remains a reliable showcase for those fascinated by sustainable, off‑grid living.

22:00 – 23:05 BST – 24 Hours in A&E (Episode 3)

The episode follows Paul after a 25‑foot tree fall and Anthony’s health setbacks. The medical drama is intense, and the series does a good job of humanising emergency care, though the narrative can feel rushed at times.

Bottom line: More4’s Tuesday lineup is a balanced mix of intrigue, hospitality and adrenaline. While not every episode hits peak intensity, the channel delivers dependable entertainment that caters to a wide range of interests.