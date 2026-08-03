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Tuesday’s Top Picks on U&Yesterday: From Abandoned Engineering to Bangers & Cash

ByShockya Team

Aug 3, 2026

Tuesday’s Top Picks on U&Yesterday

If you’re hunting for something that feels both nostalgic and insightful, U&Yesterday’s Tuesday lineup delivers a mix of history, engineering, and automotive nostalgia. Below are the standout programmes, each with a quick opinion to help you decide what’s worth your time.

Bangers & Cash – Restore the Classics (S5 Ep6)

Bangers & Cash

Start: 14:00 (BST). The crew tackles a 1963 Lotus Elan Series 1, turning a classic into a showroom gem. The work is meticulous, and the episode balances technical detail with personality – a solid choice for car lovers.

Abandoned Engineering – Castle of the Occult (S10 Ep8)

Abandoned Engineering

Start: 06:10 (BST). A deep dive into Houska Castle’s legends, the episode blends eerie visuals with historical context. It’s atmospheric but not overly dramatic – a sober but engaging watch.

Secret Nazi Bases – Fuelling Evil (S2 Ep5)

Secret Nazi Bases

Start: 09:00 (BST). The exploration of Politz’s wartime ruins offers a sobering look at infrastructure that powered the war. The storytelling is factual, making it a dependable source for history buffs.

Antiques Roadshow – Eastbourne Bandstand (S36 Ep3 & 4)

Antiques Roadshow

Start: 11:00 (BST). Fiona Bruce showcases a range of items from pottery to a D‑Day signalling lamp. The episode is light‑hearted yet informative – a pleasant diversion.

The Green Planet – Water Worlds (S1 Ep2)

The Green Planet

Start: 18:00 (BST). David Attenborough takes you to a Brazilian river where plants create their own atmosphere. It’s visually stunning and scientifically solid, ideal for viewers who appreciate natural history.

New: Find It, Fix It, Flog It (S9 Ep7)

New: Find It, Fix It, Flog It

Start: 00:00 (BST). Simon and Henry meet clock restorer Bryn, who shows off a grand old clock mechanism. The episode offers a niche look at restoration, suitable for hobbyists.

Bottom Line: U&Yesterday’s Tuesday lineup gives you a slice of history, engineering, and automotive culture. Whether you’re into the eerie allure of abandoned sites or the satisfying craft of classic car restoration, there’s something reliable for every mood.

By Shockya Team