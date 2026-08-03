Tuesday’s Top Picks on U&Yesterday: From Abandoned Engineering to Bangers & Cash

Tuesday’s Top Picks on U&Yesterday

If you’re hunting for something that feels both nostalgic and insightful, U&Yesterday’s Tuesday lineup delivers a mix of history, engineering, and automotive nostalgia. Below are the standout programmes, each with a quick opinion to help you decide what’s worth your time.

Bangers & Cash – Restore the Classics (S5 Ep6)

Start: 14:00 (BST). The crew tackles a 1963 Lotus Elan Series 1, turning a classic into a showroom gem. The work is meticulous, and the episode balances technical detail with personality – a solid choice for car lovers.

Abandoned Engineering – Castle of the Occult (S10 Ep8)

Start: 06:10 (BST). A deep dive into Houska Castle’s legends, the episode blends eerie visuals with historical context. It’s atmospheric but not overly dramatic – a sober but engaging watch.

Secret Nazi Bases – Fuelling Evil (S2 Ep5)

Start: 09:00 (BST). The exploration of Politz’s wartime ruins offers a sobering look at infrastructure that powered the war. The storytelling is factual, making it a dependable source for history buffs.

Antiques Roadshow – Eastbourne Bandstand (S36 Ep3 & 4)

Start: 11:00 (BST). Fiona Bruce showcases a range of items from pottery to a D‑Day signalling lamp. The episode is light‑hearted yet informative – a pleasant diversion.

The Green Planet – Water Worlds (S1 Ep2)

Start: 18:00 (BST). David Attenborough takes you to a Brazilian river where plants create their own atmosphere. It’s visually stunning and scientifically solid, ideal for viewers who appreciate natural history.

New: Find It, Fix It, Flog It (S9 Ep7)

Start: 00:00 (BST). Simon and Henry meet clock restorer Bryn, who shows off a grand old clock mechanism. The episode offers a niche look at restoration, suitable for hobbyists.

Bottom Line: U&Yesterday’s Tuesday lineup gives you a slice of history, engineering, and automotive culture. Whether you’re into the eerie allure of abandoned sites or the satisfying craft of classic car restoration, there’s something reliable for every mood.