Tuesday Treats on GREAT! Mystery

It’s another Tuesday, and the mystery lineup on GREAT! Mystery is packed with plot twists, familiar faces, and a few surprises that are worth your time.

Flower Shop Mystery: Mum’s the…

08:10‑10:00 BST – An ex‑lawyer turned florist finds the shop full of unanswered questions when a murder turns up in the garden. The drama is paced and the mystery is fresh.

I find the premise intriguing; the chemistry between the characters gives it a reliable edge.

Hailey Dean Mystery: Murder, …

10:10‑11:06 BST – Hailey Dean’s latest case sees her juggling a vanished patient and a million‑dollar mystery. The show stays on track with tight pacing.

It’s one of the better options for fans of procedural drama; the plot stays engaging.

Unforgettable

12:00‑13:00 BST – Carrie and Al face a high‑profile witness while dodging the killer’s shadow. The episode keeps tension high.

It holds up well against the season’s earlier episodes.

In Plain Sight

13:00‑14:00 BST – A smooth‑talking crook struggles under witness protection. The storyline is a good balance of humor and tension.

It offers a reliable mix of drama and light moments.

Castle

14:00‑15:00 BST – A convicted murderer escapes, and Castle teams with a former CIA ally to stop him. The chase is straightforward but effective.

It remains a solid choice for classic crime‑comedy fans.

Diagnosis Murder 1/2

15:00‑17:00 BST – Dr. Sloan becomes the prime suspect in a mob boss murder. The two‑part arc is tight and keeps you guessing.

It’s a decent pick for mystery lovers looking for a classic feel.

Murder, She Wrote

17:00‑19:00 BST – Jessica’s adventures continue with new twists in Cabot Cove. The storylines are comfortable and familiar.

It holds up well for fans of nostalgic crime dramas.

Picture Perfect Mysteries: Exit

23:50‑00:46 BST – Allie Adams must solve a murder that turns a play into a crime scene. The blend of theatre and sleuthing is fresh.

It’s an engaging pick for late‑night viewers.

Gone Daughter Gone

01:45‑03:15 BST – Shannon’s fight to rescue her daughter leads her into a dangerous confrontation. The thriller is tense and keeps the audience on edge.

It’s a reliable thriller for those who want a heart‑pounding ride.

A Night To Regret

03:25‑04:50 BST – A voyeuristic thriller that keeps viewers guessing. The pacing is tight, and the stakes feel genuine.

It offers one of the better options for late‑night thrill seekers.

Bottom line: The Tuesday lineup on GREAT! Mystery delivers a mix of fresh mysteries, classic crime, and late‑night thrills. Pick a show that suits your mood and let the intrigue keep you hooked.