Tuesday Treats on GREAT! Mystery
It’s another Tuesday, and the mystery lineup on GREAT! Mystery is packed with plot twists, familiar faces, and a few surprises that are worth your time.
Flower Shop Mystery: Mum’s the…
08:10‑10:00 BST – An ex‑lawyer turned florist finds the shop full of unanswered questions when a murder turns up in the garden. The drama is paced and the mystery is fresh.
I find the premise intriguing; the chemistry between the characters gives it a reliable edge.
Hailey Dean Mystery: Murder, …
10:10‑11:06 BST – Hailey Dean’s latest case sees her juggling a vanished patient and a million‑dollar mystery. The show stays on track with tight pacing.
It’s one of the better options for fans of procedural drama; the plot stays engaging.
Unforgettable
12:00‑13:00 BST – Carrie and Al face a high‑profile witness while dodging the killer’s shadow. The episode keeps tension high.
It holds up well against the season’s earlier episodes.
In Plain Sight
13:00‑14:00 BST – A smooth‑talking crook struggles under witness protection. The storyline is a good balance of humor and tension.
It offers a reliable mix of drama and light moments.
Castle
14:00‑15:00 BST – A convicted murderer escapes, and Castle teams with a former CIA ally to stop him. The chase is straightforward but effective.
It remains a solid choice for classic crime‑comedy fans.
Diagnosis Murder 1/2
15:00‑17:00 BST – Dr. Sloan becomes the prime suspect in a mob boss murder. The two‑part arc is tight and keeps you guessing.
It’s a decent pick for mystery lovers looking for a classic feel.
Murder, She Wrote
17:00‑19:00 BST – Jessica’s adventures continue with new twists in Cabot Cove. The storylines are comfortable and familiar.
It holds up well for fans of nostalgic crime dramas.
Picture Perfect Mysteries: Exit
23:50‑00:46 BST – Allie Adams must solve a murder that turns a play into a crime scene. The blend of theatre and sleuthing is fresh.
It’s an engaging pick for late‑night viewers.
Gone Daughter Gone
01:45‑03:15 BST – Shannon’s fight to rescue her daughter leads her into a dangerous confrontation. The thriller is tense and keeps the audience on edge.
It’s a reliable thriller for those who want a heart‑pounding ride.
A Night To Regret
03:25‑04:50 BST – A voyeuristic thriller that keeps viewers guessing. The pacing is tight, and the stakes feel genuine.
It offers one of the better options for late‑night thrill seekers.
Bottom line: The Tuesday lineup on GREAT! Mystery delivers a mix of fresh mysteries, classic crime, and late‑night thrills. Pick a show that suits your mood and let the intrigue keep you hooked.
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