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Tuesday Treats on GREAT! Mystery

ByShockya Team

Aug 3, 2026

Tuesday Treats on GREAT! Mystery

Unforgettable

It’s another Tuesday, and the mystery lineup on GREAT! Mystery is packed with plot twists, familiar faces, and a few surprises that are worth your time.

Flower Shop Mystery: Mum’s the…

08:10‑10:00 BST – An ex‑lawyer turned florist finds the shop full of unanswered questions when a murder turns up in the garden. The drama is paced and the mystery is fresh.

I find the premise intriguing; the chemistry between the characters gives it a reliable edge.

Flower Shop Mystery

Hailey Dean Mystery: Murder, …

10:10‑11:06 BST – Hailey Dean’s latest case sees her juggling a vanished patient and a million‑dollar mystery. The show stays on track with tight pacing.

It’s one of the better options for fans of procedural drama; the plot stays engaging.

Hailey Dean Mystery

Unforgettable

12:00‑13:00 BST – Carrie and Al face a high‑profile witness while dodging the killer’s shadow. The episode keeps tension high.

It holds up well against the season’s earlier episodes.

Unforgettable

In Plain Sight

13:00‑14:00 BST – A smooth‑talking crook struggles under witness protection. The storyline is a good balance of humor and tension.

It offers a reliable mix of drama and light moments.

In Plain Sight

Castle

14:00‑15:00 BST – A convicted murderer escapes, and Castle teams with a former CIA ally to stop him. The chase is straightforward but effective.

It remains a solid choice for classic crime‑comedy fans.

Castle

Diagnosis Murder 1/2

15:00‑17:00 BST – Dr. Sloan becomes the prime suspect in a mob boss murder. The two‑part arc is tight and keeps you guessing.

It’s a decent pick for mystery lovers looking for a classic feel.

Diagnosis Murder

Murder, She Wrote

17:00‑19:00 BST – Jessica’s adventures continue with new twists in Cabot Cove. The storylines are comfortable and familiar.

It holds up well for fans of nostalgic crime dramas.

Murder, She Wrote

Picture Perfect Mysteries: Exit

23:50‑00:46 BST – Allie Adams must solve a murder that turns a play into a crime scene. The blend of theatre and sleuthing is fresh.

It’s an engaging pick for late‑night viewers.

Picture Perfect Mysteries

Gone Daughter Gone

01:45‑03:15 BST – Shannon’s fight to rescue her daughter leads her into a dangerous confrontation. The thriller is tense and keeps the audience on edge.

It’s a reliable thriller for those who want a heart‑pounding ride.

Gone Daughter Gone

A Night To Regret

03:25‑04:50 BST – A voyeuristic thriller that keeps viewers guessing. The pacing is tight, and the stakes feel genuine.

It offers one of the better options for late‑night thrill seekers.

A Night To Regret

Bottom line: The Tuesday lineup on GREAT! Mystery delivers a mix of fresh mysteries, classic crime, and late‑night thrills. Pick a show that suits your mood and let the intrigue keep you hooked.

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By Shockya Team