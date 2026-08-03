Tuesday on Channel 4: Classic Laughs, Kitchen Chaos & More – Your No.1 Picks

The air‑waves are buzzing with a mix of familiar faces and fresh faces. Below are our top picks for the evening, with a quick opinion on each to help you decide what to binge.

The King of Queens – Classic Sitcom Gold

Starting at 05:55 GMT, this timeless sitcom brings back the quirky humour of Doug, Carrie and Arthur. The episode “Fixer Upper” (S1 Ep12/25) has them juggling domestic chaos while auditioning for a new career.

I’d say it’s still entertaining for anyone who needs a quick laugh – the characters feel like old friends you can rely on.

Everybody Loves Raymond – Family Dynamics Revisited

From 06:45 GMT to 08:10 GMT, the series offers a slice of domestic life with Ray and Debra battling over a suitcase. The episode “Robert’s Wedding (Part 1/2)” (S7 Ep24) adds a twist with a suspicious guest.

It holds up well; the humor is gentle but the family tension feels genuine.

Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares USA – Culinary Reality

At 10:10 GMT, Gordon Ramsay dives into a family‑run restaurant in New Orleans. The drama peaks when the “evil” mother throws a fit in the kitchen.

If you’re into high‑energy food drama, this episode is a reliable pick that keeps the stakes real.

Find It, Fix It, Flog It – Repair Reality

From 11:10 GMT to 12:10 GMT, Henry Cole and Simon O’Brien explore a shed of vintage cars in Pembrokeshire. The 1928 Model A Ford steals the show.

A one‑hour long adventure that’s still engaging for anyone who loves mechanical nostalgia.

Gogglebox – Viewer’s Verdict

At 21:00 GMT, the panel watches “The Celebrity Traitors” and “Squid Game: The Challenge”. Their reactions add a fresh layer of entertainment.

It’s a fun way to finish the night, especially if you enjoy meta‑commentary.

Bottom line: Channel 4 gives you a balanced mix of nostalgia, drama and reality this Tuesday. Pick your genre and you’ll find something that keeps the evening lively.