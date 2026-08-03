BBC Four Tuesday: The Scoop on Showtime!

Programmes start at 7.00pm, but the real action kicks in at 7:58pm. Below is a rundown of the must‑watch moments, with a few personal takes to help you decide what to binge.

7:58pm – The Classic Afternoon

Keeping Up Appearances (30 min). The snobbish Hyacinth and her chaotic nautical dinner plan are a reliable reminder that British sitcoms still have that sharp social satire. I find it still entertaining, especially for fans of dry humor.

8:30pm – Walks and Railways

Wainwright Walks (30 min) opens with Julia Bradbury delving into Alfred Wainwright’s fell‑walking legacy. It’s a calm, reflective piece that will appeal to those who love the British countryside.

9:00pm – Classic Charm

To the Manor Born (30 min) brings back the upper‑class widow Audrey in a story that balances wit with social commentary. The show remains charming, offering a slice of mid‑century Britain.

9:30pm – Historical Depth

She‑Wolves: England’s Early Queens (60 min) explores the Tudor queens’ struggles. Helen Castor’s narrative is compelling, and the production holds up well with its high‑definition visuals.

10:30pm – Fortress Stories

Castles: Britain’s Fortified History (60 min) follows Sam Willis as he traces the evolution of castles into Tudor palaces. It’s informative and consistently engaging.

11:30pm – Global Politics

Corridors of Power: Should……America Police the World? (60 min) dives into the complex dynamics of chemical weapons diplomacy. The two‑part series is intense and worth the late‑night watch for those inclined toward geopolitics.

Remember, TV schedules can shift on the day, so keep an eye on the official listings.

Bottom Line

BBC Four delivers a balanced mix of comedy, history, and global commentary. Whether you’re in the mood for nostalgia or a deep dive into the past, there’s something on tonight’s lineup that will satisfy.