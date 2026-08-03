U&Drama Tuesday: Shop, Skip, and Seek

On Tuesday, U&Drama’s schedule consists solely of Teleshopping from 03:00 to 06:25. While the format may not satisfy drama lovers, the convenience of on‑demand shopping remains a reliable option for those who prefer to shop while watching TV.

Teleshopping – Your Only Companion

The weekday block offers a wide range of products, with a variety of deals and bargains. If you’re looking for something to fill the afternoon, it’s a dependable way to browse without leaving the couch.

The Bill – A Classic Crime Drama

For fans of police procedurals, The Bill delivers a gritty, realistic portrayal of the daily grind. Its long‑running narrative keeps viewers hooked with intricate plots and complex characters.

Classic Doctors – Medical Drama with a Twist

Classic Doctors mixes hospital emergencies with personal drama, offering a realistic glimpse into medical practice while keeping the storyline engaging.

Classic Holby City – Hospital Drama

Holby City provides a balanced mix of clinical challenges and interpersonal relationships, making it a solid pick for fans of medical storytelling.

Classic EastEnders – Soap

EastEnders stays true to its roots with family drama and community conflict, a familiar staple for long‑time viewers.

Last of the Summer Wine – Comedy

Last of the Summer Wine continues its legacy as a light‑hearted comedy that captures the charm of rural life, offering a relaxing escape.

Lovejoy – Antique Drama

Lovejoy’s blend of antiques and mystery keeps the narrative engaging, especially for those who enjoy a touch of history.

New Tricks – Detective Series

New Tricks delivers a solid detective narrative, with a team that solves mysteries with a mix of humor and seriousness.

Luther – Psychological Crime Drama

Luther’s intense psychological depth offers a gripping viewing experience for those who appreciate strong character development.

Bottom Line: While this Tuesday’s U&Drama lineup is dominated by Teleshopping, the channel’s broader catalogue offers a wealth of drama, comedy, and soap options for viewers looking to explore beyond the shopping floor. Whether you’re in the mood for crime, medical drama, or lighthearted comedy, there’s a show that fits the bill.