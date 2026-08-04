ITV3’s Wednesday: Mystery, Drama, and Vintage Laughs – Your Ultimate Guide

It’s Wednesday, and ITV3 is packing a line‑up that will keep you glued to the screen. From classic soap‑opera twists to detective dramas that keep you guessing, the channel offers a little something for every mood. Below is a quick rundown of the key shows, their London times, and a quick opinion on what makes each episode worth your attention.

Classic Emmerdale – 07:05 – 07:40 London

Donna is on the hunt for evidence that could make or break a murder case, while Mark’s love life is put on pause by jealousy. It’s a solid soap moment that keeps the drama alive without losing its natural charm. The affair is still entertaining, giving fans a mix of tension and familiar character dynamics.

Agatha Christie’s Poirot – 09:10 – 10:25 London

Poirot navigates a murder in a high‑rise block, chasing clues from noisy neighbours to strange lift noises. The episode’s quirky set‑pieces and sharp dialogue keep the classic mystery alive, and it remains one of the better options for fans of period detective work.

Heartbeat – 11:30 – 12:35 London

Mike’s determination to clear a colleague’s name and Vernon’s concerns about a strange neighbour drive the episode. The story balances a tight narrative with the series’ signature community feel, holding up well for those who enjoy grounded crime drama.

Midsomer Murders – 13:35 – 15:35 London

When a ritual‑laden body appears on the eve of a fair, Barnaby steps into a world of superstition and secrets. The episode’s atmospheric setting and classic whodunnit pacing make it a reliable pick for fans of village mysteries.

Grantchester – 22:00 – 23:00 London

Will and Geordie investigate a student’s death and uncover a web of campus politics. The episode’s sharp writing and atmospheric setting keep the mystery compelling, one of the better options for those who enjoy period crime stories.

Trial and Retribution – 23:50 – 00:50 London

A teacher’s murder and a boyfriend’s mysterious memory drive the episode. The tension is palpable, and the narrative holds up well for viewers looking for a tightly woven crime story.

Wycliffe – 00:50 – 01:50 London

The Cornish detective faces a folk‑band‑driven murder and an ancient legend. The episode’s atmospheric build and strong performances give it a reliable reputation among viewers who enjoy a bit of folklore mystery.

Unwind with ITV – 02:25 – 02:30 London

Take a quick breath with this brief daily escape, designed to calm the mind and encourage reflection. A short pause that remains one of the better options for winding down after a busy day.

Overall, ITV3’s Wednesday lineup offers a mix of time‑tested classics and engaging mysteries. Whether you’re after a laugh, a cliff‑hanger, or a soothing break, there’s a program that fits. Don’t miss the chance to catch these stories live, and feel free to check the on‑air schedule if you’re a fan of any of the shows mentioned.