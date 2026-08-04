Sky Mix Wednesday Line‑Up: From Border Drama to Star‑Trek Adventures – Pick Your Prime‑Time Fix

It’s Wednesday, and Sky Mix is mapping a varied menu of real‑world policing, international intrigue and the timeless appeal of Star‑Trek. Below is a quick rundown of what’s in the pipeline and a few picks that deserve a spot on your night‑time watchlist.

Border Security: Canada’s Front Line – 07:00‑07:30 BST

The Canadian border never sleeps, and the show keeps you glued with hard‑drive discoveries and X‑ray surprises. The episode is still entertaining, offering a glimpse into the day‑to‑day grind of customs officers.

Border Patrol – 08:00‑08:30 BST

New Zealand’s customs cops are in the thick of action, tackling smuggling and immigration cases that keep the show grounded in real‑world stakes. It’s a reliable pick if you prefer real‑life challenges to high‑concept drama.

Nothing To Declare – 09:00‑09:30 BST

Australia’s border protection officers confront quarantine and customs laws in a series that balances procedural detail with human moments. The episodes hold up well for viewers who enjoy the procedural rhythm.

Caught On Dashcam – 12:00‑13:00 BST

Every inch of the road is captured in this hour‑long showcase. From reckless stunts to heroic rescues, it offers a mixture of adrenaline and cautionary tales that feel fresh and engaging.

Police 24/7 – 13:00‑14:00 BST

From biker brawls to emergency rescues, this series delivers the raw energy of frontline policing. It’s a solid option for those who like to see the human side of law enforcement.

The Rookie – 21:00‑22:00 BST

Two episodes of the police drama offer a blend of investigative intrigue and personal stakes. The storyline remains credible, and the characters keep the audience invested.

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine – 16:00‑17:00 BST

A timeless episode of the iconic series, featuring a stop at an abandoned station and a run‑in with Cardassian guards. The episode is one of the better options for sci‑fi fans craving a mix of action and thoughtful narrative.

Bottom line: Sky Mix’s Wednesday lineup offers a solid blend of border‑policing realism and classic sci‑fi spectacle. Pick a show that matches your mood – whether you’re in the mood for gritty procedural drama or a nostalgic journey into the future.