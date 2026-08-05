Thursday on ITV3: From Classic Soap to Detective Drama – What’s Worth Watching

This Thursday, ITV3 offers a mix of nostalgia and intrigue, from classic soaps to detective dramas. Below is a quick guide to the shows that deserve your time, plus a few personal takes on why they stand out.

Agatha Christie’s Poirot – Problem at Sea

8:10–9:25 – A Mediterranean cruise turns tense as the Belgian sleuth faces an unruly passenger. The episode still holds up well, with subtle character twists that keep the plot engaging.

Midsomer Murders – The Blacktrees Prophecy

12:35–14:35 – A survivalist’s murder sparks a conspiracy that tests how far people will go to escape the end of the world. The pacing is steady, but the mystery’s depth may feel familiar to seasoned viewers.

Heartbeat – Love Hurts

10:30–11:30 – Mike fights to clear Sergeant Merton’s name after a serious allegation. The episode delivers a familiar nostalgic tone, but the stakes feel fresh to this season.

Vera – Tuesday’s Child

19:00–21:00 – The detective investigates a young man’s mysterious death in remote caves. The show’s brooding atmosphere remains compelling, though the case’s complexity might be routine for fans.

Grantchester – First Date Cut Short

21:00–22:00 – A scheduled date ends abruptly after a brutal murder. The episode mixes romance and crime, keeping viewers intrigued despite an almost predictable plot.

Trial and Retribution – Paradise Lost

22:50–23:55 – The investigation deepens with new complications. The episode’s tension is evident, though the narrative may feel repetitive for long-time viewers.

Classic Soaps – Emmerdale & Coronation Street

Multiple 30‑minute slots feature episodes of Classic Emmerdale and Classic Coronation Street. While the plots may feel dated, the nostalgia factor remains strong for fans of the original series.

Bottom line: ITV3’s Thursday lineup blends classic nostalgia with modern detective twists. Pick the shows that align with your mood—whether you crave mystery, romance, or a dose of familiar soap opera drama.