Thursday TV: The Bill, Last of the Summer Wine, and More – A Guide to Your Evening
It’s Thursday, and U&Drama’s schedule is packed with classic dramas, cosy comedies and a splash of crime thrillers. Below are the shows you should not miss, along with a quick take on each.
The Bill – 07:20‑08:15 BST
A staple of British police drama, still entertaining for fans of procedural nuance. Episode 51 offers a fresh twist on the familiar format.
Classic Doctors – 08:15‑08:50 & 08:50‑09:25 BST
The medical drama continues to hold up well, delivering familiar character arcs that resonate with long‑time viewers.
Classic Holby City – 09:25‑10:45 BST
A reliable medical drama that stays engaging, especially for those who appreciate hospital intrigue.
Classic Casualty – 10:45‑11:45 BST
A solid emergency‑department drama that remains a good catch for fans of high‑stakes medical scenarios.
Classic EastEnders – 12:50‑13:25 & 13:25‑14:00 BST
Classic soap, still entertaining for its dramatic twists and familiar characters.
Classic Neighbours – 14:00‑14:30 & 14:30‑15:00 BST
A familiar face that holds up well, delivering light drama and community antics.
Pie in the Sky – 15:00‑16:05 BST
A detective drama that feels reliable, featuring a clever lead with a quirky twist.
Lovejoy – 16:05‑17:20 BST
A lighthearted drama that remains engaging, with charming characters and a touch of mystery.
As Time Goes By – 17:20‑18:00 BST
A romance sitcom that still entertains, bringing familiar faces together with humour.
Last of the Summer Wine – 18:00‑18:40, 18:40‑19:20, 19:20‑20:00 BST
The classic comedy that still holds up well, offering gentle laughs and nostalgic charm.
The Marlow Murder Club – 20:00‑21:00 & 21:00‑22:00 BST
A mystery that holds up well, with a blend of nautical intrigue and sharp detective work.
New Tricks – 22:00‑23:20 BST
A crime series that still offers intrigue, as the team tackles a new and complex case.
Luther – 23:20‑00:40 BST
A psychological thriller that remains gripping, with a deep dive into a serial killer’s mind.
Lovejoy – 00:40‑01:50 BST
The second Lovejoy episode adds more intrigue, keeping the lighthearted tone.
Sister Boniface Mysteries – 01:50‑02:50 BST
A quirky mystery that holds up well, blending convent life with detective work.
Hotel Portofino – 02:50‑04:00 BST
A drama that still feels engaging, with a fresh mystery set in a picturesque hotel.
Teleshopping – 04:00‑06:00 & 06:00‑07:20 BST
Not a show, but convenient if you need to pick up household items while you watch.
Bottom Line: The Bill and Last of the Summer Wine are the anchors of tonight’s lineup, offering a classic crime feel and a gentle comedy. If you’re after reliable medical drama or a lighthearted mystery, the shows in the middle of the schedule should not be missed. The evening ends with a gripping psychological thriller that will keep you on the edge of your seat.