Thursday TV: The Bill, Last of the Summer Wine, and More – A Guide to Your Evening

It’s Thursday, and U&Drama’s schedule is packed with classic dramas, cosy comedies and a splash of crime thrillers. Below are the shows you should not miss, along with a quick take on each.

The Bill – 07:20‑08:15 BST

A staple of British police drama, still entertaining for fans of procedural nuance. Episode 51 offers a fresh twist on the familiar format.

Classic Doctors – 08:15‑08:50 & 08:50‑09:25 BST

The medical drama continues to hold up well, delivering familiar character arcs that resonate with long‑time viewers.

Classic Holby City – 09:25‑10:45 BST

A reliable medical drama that stays engaging, especially for those who appreciate hospital intrigue.

Classic Casualty – 10:45‑11:45 BST

A solid emergency‑department drama that remains a good catch for fans of high‑stakes medical scenarios.

Classic EastEnders – 12:50‑13:25 & 13:25‑14:00 BST

Classic soap, still entertaining for its dramatic twists and familiar characters.

Classic Neighbours – 14:00‑14:30 & 14:30‑15:00 BST

A familiar face that holds up well, delivering light drama and community antics.

Pie in the Sky – 15:00‑16:05 BST

A detective drama that feels reliable, featuring a clever lead with a quirky twist.

Lovejoy – 16:05‑17:20 BST

A lighthearted drama that remains engaging, with charming characters and a touch of mystery.

As Time Goes By – 17:20‑18:00 BST

A romance sitcom that still entertains, bringing familiar faces together with humour.

Last of the Summer Wine – 18:00‑18:40, 18:40‑19:20, 19:20‑20:00 BST

The classic comedy that still holds up well, offering gentle laughs and nostalgic charm.

The Marlow Murder Club – 20:00‑21:00 & 21:00‑22:00 BST

A mystery that holds up well, with a blend of nautical intrigue and sharp detective work.

New Tricks – 22:00‑23:20 BST

A crime series that still offers intrigue, as the team tackles a new and complex case.

Luther – 23:20‑00:40 BST

A psychological thriller that remains gripping, with a deep dive into a serial killer’s mind.

Lovejoy – 00:40‑01:50 BST

The second Lovejoy episode adds more intrigue, keeping the lighthearted tone.

Sister Boniface Mysteries – 01:50‑02:50 BST

A quirky mystery that holds up well, blending convent life with detective work.

Hotel Portofino – 02:50‑04:00 BST

A drama that still feels engaging, with a fresh mystery set in a picturesque hotel.

Teleshopping – 04:00‑06:00 & 06:00‑07:20 BST

Not a show, but convenient if you need to pick up household items while you watch.

Bottom Line: The Bill and Last of the Summer Wine are the anchors of tonight’s lineup, offering a classic crime feel and a gentle comedy. If you’re after reliable medical drama or a lighthearted mystery, the shows in the middle of the schedule should not be missed. The evening ends with a gripping psychological thriller that will keep you on the edge of your seat.