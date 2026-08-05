Thursday on ITV4: Action, Mystery & Heat‑Up Kitchen — Your Ultimate Watchlist
ITV4 is gearing up for a Thursday packed with classic drama, thrilling mysteries and even a culinary showdown. Below are the standout programmes, their times (London BST), and why you should consider watching them.
06:00–07:00 – Magnum, P.I. (S6 Ep5)
Classic US action drama. Thomas tackles cattle rustling in Hawaii.
Still entertaining, holds up well and is a solid opener for the night.
07:00–08:05 – Magnum, P.I. (S6 Ep6)
A million‑dollar treasure hunt turns sour when cheating threatens the plot.
One of the better options for fans of classic mystery.
08:05–09:05 – Dempsey and Makepeace (S3 Ep5)
Drug dealers kidnap a child to silence a witness.
Still engaging and keeps the detective vibe alive.
09:05–10:10 – Boon (S6 Ep7)
A prize stallion goes missing while Ken protects local stables.
Reliable drama that holds up well for fans of classic British series.
10:10–11:20 – The Professionals (S1 Ep6)
A violent bank raid to impress a London gangster.
Still entertaining and a solid showcase of action sequences.
11:20–12:25 – Robin of Sherwood (S2 Ep3)
Gisburne hires mercenaries to tackle Robin and his band.
One of the better options for fans of medieval drama.
12:25–13:30 – Magnum, P.I. (S6 Ep7)
Thomas tracks a spy at Pearl Harbor with an undercover FBI agent.
Still entertaining and keeps the action fresh.
13:30–14:30 – Magnum, P.I. (S6 Ep8)
Thomas sees a child’s corpse while diving with TC and struggles to convince Higgins.
Reliable plot that holds up well for long‑time viewers.
14:30–15:30 – Dempsey and Makepeace (S3 Ep6)
Dempsey uneasy as the stalker wants Makepeace to locate him.
Still engaging and worth a watch.
15:30–16:40 – Boon (S6 Ep8)
Ken is caught in a love triangle and legal drama.
Reliable drama that holds up well for fans of classic British series.
16:40–17:45 – The Professionals (S1 Ep7)
Chase through countryside as Bodie is captured by German terrorists.
Still entertaining and a good pick for action lovers.
17:45–18:50 – Minder (S2 Ep12)
Terry helps an old friend while Arthur’s schemes loom.
Still entertaining for fans of classic comedy‑drama.
18:50–19:20 – River Monsters (S2 Ep5)
Jeremy Wade explores Alaskan lakes where legends of vanished people linger.
Still entertaining and holds up well for nature‑fascinated viewers.
19:20–19:50 – River Monsters (S4 Ep7)
Jeremy investigates mysterious deaths along Russia’s Amur river.
Reliable exploration for fans of investigative series.
19:50–22:00 – Sharpe (S2 Ep3)
Sharpe challenges a Spanish marquese after a personal grievance.
Still entertaining for history buffs and action fans alike.
22:00–23:00 – The Motorbike Show (S5 Ep2)
Henry Cole trains with the Metropolitan Police’s Special Escort Group.
One of the better options for motorcycle enthusiasts.
23:00–00:05 – New: Black Sails (S2 Ep3)
Flint returns to Nassau to retrieve gold and faces a new obstacle.
Still entertaining and holds up well for fans of pirate dramas.
Bottom line
It’s a Thursday full of classic action, mystery and a dash of culinary heat. Pick your genre, grab a snack, and enjoy the lineup.