Thursday on ITV4: Action, Mystery & Heat‑Up Kitchen — Your Ultimate Watchlist

ITV4 is gearing up for a Thursday packed with classic drama, thrilling mysteries and even a culinary showdown. Below are the standout programmes, their times (London BST), and why you should consider watching them.

06:00–07:00 – Magnum, P.I. (S6 Ep5)

Classic US action drama. Thomas tackles cattle rustling in Hawaii.

Still entertaining, holds up well and is a solid opener for the night.

07:00–08:05 – Magnum, P.I. (S6 Ep6)

A million‑dollar treasure hunt turns sour when cheating threatens the plot.

One of the better options for fans of classic mystery.

08:05–09:05 – Dempsey and Makepeace (S3 Ep5)

Drug dealers kidnap a child to silence a witness.

Still engaging and keeps the detective vibe alive.

09:05–10:10 – Boon (S6 Ep7)

A prize stallion goes missing while Ken protects local stables.

Reliable drama that holds up well for fans of classic British series.

10:10–11:20 – The Professionals (S1 Ep6)

A violent bank raid to impress a London gangster.

Still entertaining and a solid showcase of action sequences.

11:20–12:25 – Robin of Sherwood (S2 Ep3)

Gisburne hires mercenaries to tackle Robin and his band.

One of the better options for fans of medieval drama.

12:25–13:30 – Magnum, P.I. (S6 Ep7)

Thomas tracks a spy at Pearl Harbor with an undercover FBI agent.

Still entertaining and keeps the action fresh.

13:30–14:30 – Magnum, P.I. (S6 Ep8)

Thomas sees a child’s corpse while diving with TC and struggles to convince Higgins.

Reliable plot that holds up well for long‑time viewers.

14:30–15:30 – Dempsey and Makepeace (S3 Ep6)

Dempsey uneasy as the stalker wants Makepeace to locate him.

Still engaging and worth a watch.

15:30–16:40 – Boon (S6 Ep8)

Ken is caught in a love triangle and legal drama.

Reliable drama that holds up well for fans of classic British series.

16:40–17:45 – The Professionals (S1 Ep7)

Chase through countryside as Bodie is captured by German terrorists.

Still entertaining and a good pick for action lovers.

17:45–18:50 – Minder (S2 Ep12)

Terry helps an old friend while Arthur’s schemes loom.

Still entertaining for fans of classic comedy‑drama.

18:50–19:20 – River Monsters (S2 Ep5)

Jeremy Wade explores Alaskan lakes where legends of vanished people linger.

Still entertaining and holds up well for nature‑fascinated viewers.

19:20–19:50 – River Monsters (S4 Ep7)

Jeremy investigates mysterious deaths along Russia’s Amur river.

Reliable exploration for fans of investigative series.

19:50–22:00 – Sharpe (S2 Ep3)

Sharpe challenges a Spanish marquese after a personal grievance.

Still entertaining for history buffs and action fans alike.

22:00–23:00 – The Motorbike Show (S5 Ep2)

Henry Cole trains with the Metropolitan Police’s Special Escort Group.

One of the better options for motorcycle enthusiasts.

23:00–00:05 – New: Black Sails (S2 Ep3)

Flint returns to Nassau to retrieve gold and faces a new obstacle.

Still entertaining and holds up well for fans of pirate dramas.

Bottom line

It’s a Thursday full of classic action, mystery and a dash of culinary heat. Pick your genre, grab a snack, and enjoy the lineup.