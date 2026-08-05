NCIS Unleashes Thrilling Thursday Night on 5

5USA’s Thursday schedule opens with the tried‑and‑true NCIS franchise, offering a series of episodes that blend military intrigue with courtroom drama. The first episode, “Jimmy’s daughter finds a bag of money…,” takes viewers on a 15‑year‑old bank‑robbery mystery, while the following two episodes deepen the narrative with family ties and a murder linked to a wealthy lineage. For fans of procedural storytelling, NCIS remains a reliable choice that holds up well against newer entries.

Following the NCIS block, the channel drops into the long‑running Law & Order series. Episodes tackle a range of social issues, from racial tensions in Harlem to complex legal battles over wrongful convictions. The show’s blend of investigative depth and character development provides a steady, engaging rhythm for late‑night viewers.

For those looking for a lighter tone, Blue Bloods offers a single hour of family‑driven drama. The episode “Garrett refuses to walk back a quote…” focuses on the family’s internal dynamics, providing a contrast to the heavier themes of the preceding shows.

In addition to drama, 5USA offers a brief dose of entertainment news with “Entertainment News on 5,” a concise roundup of celebrity gossip and industry updates. The segment’s quick format delivers a pulse check on the entertainment world, making it a useful filler for viewers who prefer lighter content.

The evening concludes with a mix of shopping and light entertainment. Ideal World Shopping and Teleshopping provide practical, on‑the‑go consumer content, while Wild Cards offers a humorous take on con‑artist antics, adding a playful note to the night’s lineup.

Bottom line: NCIS’s polished procedural format anchors 5USA’s Thursday night, with Law & Order and Blue Bloods rounding out a balanced slate that caters to both hard‑boiled drama lovers and casual viewers seeking variety.