Sky Mix Thursday: Border Patrol, Dashcam Drama and Star Trek Classics – Your Top Picks

Sky Mix Thursday – A Curated Line‑up

Thursday on Sky Mix offers a mix of real‑world action, street‑level drama and classic sci‑fi. Below you’ll find the shows that stand out, a quick opinion on each, and why they deserve a spot on your TV‑remote.

Border Patrol – New Zealand Reality

From 07:00 to 08:00 BST the channel takes you straight to the front line of New Zealand customs. Two consecutive episodes (S13, ep 9‑10) showcase the daily grind of preventing drug smuggling and border fraud. The raw footage feels genuine, and the inspectors’ banter keeps the pace brisk.



Opinion: The show offers a reliable glimpse into law‑enforcement that is still engaging. It’s a solid choice if you want a slice of reality without the fluff of scripted drama.

Border Security: Canada’s Front Line – Canadian Edition

At 06:00‑06:30 BST, the Canadian version of Border Security delivers sharp, on‑the‑spot footage of officers handling oddball crossings and a retired judge’s unexpected return to the courtroom. The next slot (06:30‑07:00) continues the series, focusing on an aeroplane passenger’s suspicious behaviour.



Opinion: It’s a dependable, fast‑moving documentary that keeps the viewer on edge. If you’re into border‑security stories, this one’s a good pick.

Caught On Dashcam – Road‑Side Reality

From 11:00 to 12:00 BST (S5, ep 4), you’ll see a mix of road rage, weather drama and construction chaos. The show’s format is simple – camera footage on the road, narrated commentary. It’s an entertaining way to spend an hour, especially if you’re a fan of real‑life mishaps.



Opinion: The episode offers a reliable mixture of chaos and humor. It’s a one‑hour filler that still holds your attention.

Nothing To Declare – Australian Border Patrol

The bulk of Thursday’s schedule (08:00‑14:30 BST) is taken up by six consecutive episodes (S16, ep 15‑20) of this long‑running Australian series. The show follows customs officers enforcing quarantine, customs, immigration and finance laws. The episodes are short, but the intensity is kept high.

Opinion: The sheer quantity of episodes makes this a dependable, reliable block of content. If you’re looking for a continuous stream of border‑action, this is the go‑to.

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine – Classic Sci‑Fi

From 15:00 to 16:00 BST, a one‑hour episode of the iconic Star Trek series offers a blend of political intrigue and alien encounters. It’s a solid pick for fans of the franchise or newcomers wanting to see the original aesthetics.

Opinion: The episode stays true to the series’ tone and delivers a reliable narrative. A good option if you want something different from the border drama.

Stargate SG‑1 – Classic Adventure

At 16:00‑17:00 BST, this classic episode of Stargate SG‑1 explores a Goa’uld plot to enslave a planet. The show’s blend of science, mythology and action remains engaging for fans of the genre.

Opinion: The episode’s pace is steady, and the storyline keeps the audience hooked. It’s a reliable choice for science‑fiction lovers.

Star Trek: The Next Generation – Thrilling Episode

From 18:00 to 19:00 BST, the episode “Redemption – Part 1” dives into a civil war threatening the Klingon Empire. The tension is palpable and the character dynamics compelling.

Opinion: The episode offers a reliable narrative that stays true to the series’ legacy. A good pick for those already invested in the Star Trek universe.

Police 24/7 – Reality Police Show

The 19:00‑20:00 BST slot features a police drama episode that follows teenage troublemakers and urgent medical emergencies. It’s a quick, action‑packed show.

Opinion: The episode is a reliable source of intensity for a one‑hour block, though it may feel a bit repetitive for viewers seeking variety.

Highway Patrol – Australian Traffic Enforcement

At 02:00‑03:30 BST (two episodes), the show follows Australian traffic enforcers dealing with high‑speed chases and drunk drivers. It’s a solid documentary that keeps the viewer engaged.

Opinion: The episodes provide a reliable mix of action and realism, making it a good option for those looking for a different type of documentary.

Fantasy Island – 1980s Mystery

The 23:00‑00:00 BST slot offers a 1980s mystery-themed episode that follows three friends in Miami. It’s a nostalgic pick for fans of period dramas.

Opinion: The episode holds up well for its nostalgic appeal, though it may feel dated for modern viewers.

Bottom Line

Thursday’s Sky Mix schedule balances reality police dramas with classic sci‑fi, offering a range of content for all tastes. Pick the border‑action block if you want a steady stream of intensity, or dive into the Star Trek classics for a different flavour of adventure.