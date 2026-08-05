Thursday’s Must‑Watch on Channel 5: From Playful Pals to Suspenseful Crime

The Thursday lineup on Channel 5 is a mixed bag of family‑friendly fun, sharp news, and edge‑cutting drama. Below is a quick rundown of the shows that stand out, complete with a short opinion on each.

Early‑Morning Playtime

Pip and Posy – a quick 10‑minute adventure that keeps kids laughing. Still entertaining for the whole family, it’s a reliable start to the day.

PAW Patrol – the classic rescue pups bring a high‑energy fun that holds up well for younger viewers. A solid choice for those looking for a light‑hearted start.

Move It Milkshakers! – an alphabet adventure that encourages learning through play. It’s a reliable educational bite‑size for toddlers.

Rubble & Crew – the pups tackle a festival rescue with a touch of humor. One of the better options for a quick dose of teamwork.

Peppa Pig – classic fun for little ones, with a new episode about a birthday adventure. Still entertaining and perfectly suited for the early‑morning slot.

Mid‑Day Insight

Jeremy Vine – a two‑hour block of debate and phone‑in interaction that offers a solid dose of hard‑hitting discussion. A reliable source of current affairs.

Storm & Alexis – a dynamic talk show that keeps viewers in the loop. Holds up well for those who want a quick snapshot of the day.

Evening Drama

Evil in a Small Town – a gripping thriller that keeps the suspense alive. One of the better options for a night of tension.

Castle – a crime‑solving drama that brings sharp writing to the screen. Still entertaining and well‑crafted.

Travel & Lifestyle

Menorca: A Year in the Sun – an immersive look at island life that offers a relaxed vibe. A reliable choice for a scenic escape.

Around the World in First Class with Josie Gibson – a travelogue that offers a taste of luxury and adventure. Holds up well for fans of high‑end travel.

Night‑Time Crime

New: Benidorm is Murder – a fresh take on the classic comedy‑murder mix. One of the better options for a thrilling late‑night watch.

New: Killer at the Crime Scene – a tense drama that explores the depths of crime. Still entertaining for those who enjoy a good mystery.

Late Night Wrap‑Up

Street Cops: Catching the Yobs – a police‑driven show that keeps the adrenaline pumping. Holds up well as a final adrenaline kick before bed.

Bottom line: The Thursday schedule on Channel 5 offers a solid mix of family‑friendly starters, engaging news pieces, and compelling dramas. Pick a show that matches your mood and enjoy a well‑rounded evening.

Schedule details are subject to change.