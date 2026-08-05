Thursday’s Must‑Watch: From Heart‑Felt Wishes to Beach‑side Romances – Your Guide to GREAT! Romance

If you’re looking for a blend of sweet sentiment and a touch of adventure, your Thursday lineup on GREAT! Romance is a solid choice. From the whimsical wish‑granting of A Wish Come True to the sun‑kissed charm of A Summer Romance, the channel offers a range of stories that tug at the heart while keeping the pace lively.

A Wish Come True – A Dreamy Rom‑Com

Megan Park stars in this 2015 rom‑com where a 30th birthday grants Lindsay all her past wishes. The film balances light‑hearted moments with a genuine message that happiness and Mr. Right may have been nearby all along. It’s still entertaining, especially for fans craving a feel‑good narrative.

Her Pen Pal – Parisian Play‑Boys

Set in the romantic streets of Paris, Her Pen Pal follows Victoria who needs a date to convince her ex that she’s moved on. The film’s charm lies in its playful premise and the chemistry between the leads. It holds up well as a light, breezy watch.

A Summer Romance – Ranch‑side Romance

Erin Krakow’s 2019 film pits a ranch‑loving heroine against a charismatic developer. The pastoral setting and the stakes surrounding the family farm create a compelling backdrop for a classic love‑conquest story. It’s one of the better options for viewers who enjoy a touch of country flair.

Love, Fall and Order – Legal Love‑Tangle

This 2019 drama follows city lawyer Claire as she defends a pumpkin farm against a property dispute. The clash with her former debate nemesis adds an intriguing layer of rivalry. The show remains reliable for viewers who appreciate smart legal plots with a romantic twist.

Falling for the Competition – Parenting Rivalry

A 2023 rom‑com that pits mums against dads in a parenting contest. The role‑play of competition and romance delivers a fresh take on family dynamics. It’s still a pleasant watch, especially for those who enjoy family‑centric comedy.

Fishing for Love – Coastal Romance

Andrea Brooks stars in this 2021 romance set in Mystic Bay. The film’s seaside setting and the allure of a new arrival bring a gentle, hopeful feel. It’s a reliable pick for fans of calm, water‑side storytelling.

A Paris Proposal – Fancy Romance

Featuring Alexa PenaVega and Nicholas Bishop, this 2023 rom‑com explores the idea of a fake couple posing for a client. The French backdrop adds a layer of sophistication. It’s one of the better options for those who like a blend of humor and romance.

Accidentally Engaged – Hollywood Romance

Lexi Giovagnoli stars in this 2016 film where a struggling actress fakes an engagement to an A‑lister. The ruse slowly turns into something real. It remains a reliable, light‑hearted choice.

A Wedding for Belle – Confetti‑Covered Love

Ella Cannon leads this 2025 romance about a wedding blogger who faces her high‑school boyfriend’s return. The film’s celebratory tone and emotional stakes make it a solid pick for wedding‑themed viewers.

Bottom line: Thursday’s lineup on GREAT! Romance delivers a balanced mix of feel‑good, light‑hearted rom‑coms and a few sharper legal dramas. Whether you’re in the mood for a beach romance or a cozy family story, there’s something that fits your vibe.