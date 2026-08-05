Thursday TV: Dive Into Retro Sci‑Fi and Edge‑Racing Heists on LEGEND Xtra

The clock strikes 05:30 BST on Thursday and LEGEND Xtra turns the dial to a lineup that brings the past to life while still keeping the present in sharp focus. Below are the must‑watch titles, each paired with a quick verdict to help you decide where to start.

05:30‑08:00 – Teleshopping A low‑key segment for those who like to browse gadgets while sipping tea. It’s a simple, reliable way to discover new products without the bustle of a shop.

08:00‑09:00 – Walker, Texas Ranger (S2 Ep 4/25) Chuck Norris returns to the frontier with a fresh dose of high‑kicking martial arts. The episode sees Walker wounded after a standoff over federally protected horses. The fight scenes are still entertaining, and Walker’s moral compass offers a solid core to the episode.

09:00‑10:00 – The Six Million Dollar Man (S6 Ep 3) Steve’s pre‑launch routine is interrupted by a stalker aiming to hijack a space mission. The blend of science and suspense holds up well, and the episode’s pacing keeps the audience glued.

10:00‑11:00 – Babylon 5 (S2 Ep 20) A Centauri war machine barrels toward the Narn homeworld while the remaining Narn fleet plans a counter‑attack. The political intrigue and character dynamics are still engaging, offering depth for long‑time fans.

11:00‑12:50 – Triassic Hunt (2020) Two genetically recreated dinosaurs wreak havoc, and a hired crew must contain the chaos. The creature‑feature thrills are solid, though the pacing can feel uneven in places.

12:50‑13:00 – Legend Lowdown A quick recap of the latest movies and series dropping this month. Great for a brief catch‑up before the next block.

13:00‑15:20 – The Buccaneer (1958) Swashbuckling adventure with Charlton Heston as a general who joins forces with a pirate to repel British invaders. The period detail is sharp, and the drama remains compelling.

15:20‑17:00 – When Worlds Collide (1951) A classic sci‑fi thriller about a planet hurtling toward Earth. The suspense builds steadily and keeps viewers glued to the screen.

17:00‑18:00 – Star Trek – The Original Series (S1 Ep 11/30) The USS Enterprise meets an alien craft in a game of bluff. The episode continues to showcase the series’ iconic blend of adventure and moral questions.

18:00‑19:00 – The Six Million Dollar Man (S6 Ep 4) Steve must rescue a hostage‑taken daughter. The action sequences stay tight, and the episode’s stakes feel credible.

19:00‑20:00 – Babylon 5 (S2 Ep 21) A mysterious arrival tests Delenn’s loyalty while G’Kar rallies the Narns. The political chessboard is still engaging and offers new twists.

20:00‑21:00 – Walker, Texas Ranger (S2 Ep 5/25) Walker saves a baby but ends up in a coma. The emotional stakes elevate the episode and give the character depth beyond action.

21:00‑23:30 – Copycat (1995) Sigourney Weaver and Holly Hunter lead a taut thriller about a serial killer copycat. The tension keeps viewers on edge, and the psychological angle adds an extra layer.

23:30‑01:45 – The Bank Job (2008) Jason Statham stars in a fact‑based heist that spirals into a secret file crisis. The plot twists are still absorbing, and the endgame feels plausible.

01:45‑03:35 – We Still Steal the Old Way (2016) A crime drama sequel where old gangsters seek revenge. The storytelling is solid, though pacing drags at moments.

03:35‑05:15 – The Disappearance (1977) Donald Sutherland leads a haunting thriller about a missing wife. The atmosphere remains eerie and keeps viewers engaged.

Bottom line: LEGEND Xtra’s Thursday schedule offers a balanced mix of classic sci‑fi, adrenaline‑packed action and gripping thrillers. Pick the genre that suits you, and you’re guaranteed a memorable night of television.