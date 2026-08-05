Thursday’s TV Lineup: From Breakfast Blooms to EastEnders Drama

When the clock strikes 05:00, BBC One Northern Ireland rolls out its first light‑hearted offering of the day: Breakfast. The familiar mix of news, sport and weather is a steady rhythm that many viewers rely on to start the day. It’s a reliable anchor, but if you’re looking for something more dynamic, you’ll want to keep an eye on the programmes that follow.

Animal Park takes a more intimate look at a wallaby mum’s battle with a devastating diagnosis. The drama is heart‑moving and offers a quiet, introspective moment that contrasts sharply with the morning’s usual bustle. For animal lovers or anyone needing a gentle story, it’s a worthwhile watch.

Moving into mid‑morning, Expert Witness dives into police investigations and DNA evidence. The show offers a more analytical take on crime, with a focus on procedural detail rather than courtroom drama. It’s a bit niche, but if you enjoy forensic science, you’ll find it engaging.

For those with a taste for property and renovation, Homes Under the Hammer follows a former pastry chef and a new owner turning houses into homes. The show’s creative twists keep it lively, though the pacing can feel uneven at times. It’s a decent pick if you want a mix of design and drama.

Mid‑afternoon, Bargain Hunt brings a fun competition to Oswestry Showground. The experts’ banter is light and the prizes are often quirky. It’s a relaxed segment that’s easy to enjoy without demanding too much attention.

At 18:30, the soap‑opera spotlight is EastEnders. With tensions flaring in the Vic, the show delivers the familiar emotional highs and lows that have kept viewers glued for decades. Its enduring popularity makes it a staple for those who want a dramatic backdrop to their evening.

Late night, Fake or Fortune invites viewers into the world of art forgery. The investigative tone is engaging, though it may feel slow for those who prefer fast pacing. For art enthusiasts, it offers a fascinating glimpse into a shadowy side of the industry.

Following that, Who Do You Think You Are? traces Katarina Johnson‑Thompson’s ancestral journey. The series blends personal narrative with historical context, making it a thoughtful watch that’s hard to miss if you appreciate biographical storytelling.

Finally, the night ends with true‑crime series The Crime I Can’t Forget and Murder 24/7, both tackling grim subjects with intense drama. They demand a higher emotional investment and may not suit every viewer. If you’re willing to confront unsettling scenes, they can be profoundly compelling.

Bottom line: The Thursday lineup offers a mix of light‑hearted starts, investigative depth, property enthusiasm, and dramatic soap opera. If you prefer a relaxed start, choose Breakfast or Bargain Hunt. For a more serious dive, Expert Witness and Fake or Fortune are solid picks. And if you’re a fan of long‑running drama, EastEnders remains the anchor of the evening.