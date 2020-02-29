Connect with us

Diane Patterson’s Somewhere There’s a Song Still Singing Single Review

MUSIC

Diane Patterson’s Somewhere There’s a Song Still Singing Single Review

Published on

Singer-songwriter Diane Patteron releases her new accoustic-folk-Americana single, ‘Somewhere There’s a Song Still Singing.’

Artist: Diane Patteron: music, lyrics, guitar and vocals

Single: ‘Somewhere There’s a Song Still Singing’

Songs often provide a meaningful platform for musicians to implore their listeners to support the much-needed changes that modern society needs. But the versatile and talented Bay Area folk artist, Diane Patterson, is commendably infusing her support into the unique idea of keeping some things the way they currently are into her newly released single, ‘Somewhere There’s a Song Still Singing.’

The singer-songwriter’s latest accoustic-folk-Americana track celebrates the deep, old-time connection between people and their land and music. She earnestly expresses her belief in the importance of people singing to, and about, not only their land, but also their-and all-people.

‘Somewhere There’s a Song Still Singing’ begins with the evocative strumming of Patterson’s acoustic guitar, which enthrallingly transition into the background as a way to support her alluring vocals. Her words will surely resonate with her listeners, as she distinctively reflects on, and celebrates, how the land she calls home has shaped and influenced her life. She also captivatingly croons that in order for people to appreciate their present life and future, they must also appreciate the past of their community.

The nuanced, lively textures of Patterson’s strumming her acoustic guitar throughout her new tune creates and maintains a powerful and meaningfuly landscape that highlight her musical talents and social beliefs. ‘Somewhere There’s a Song Still Singing’s unique personality immediately evokes a sense of togetherness and unity that refuses to give up hope, especially through such lyrics as your song sustains, your air remains.

‘Somewhere There’s a Song Still Singing’ features a relatable lyrical and instrumental quality that isn’t always apparent in the folk and Americana genres, but deserves to be noticed. Combining her unique female perspective on celebrating people’s connections to their land through her potent songwriting and acoustic guitar playing make Patterson’s latest single essential to the current cultural environment. The singer’s emotionally charged, powerful vocals, combined with the minimalist approach to her guitar playing, perfectly complement each other, and help her deliver a memorable performance.

Movie Review Details
Review Date
Reviewed Item
Diane Patteron's accoustic-folk-Americana Single, 'Somewhere There's a Song Still Singing'
Author Rating
51star1star1star1star1star

Facebook Comments

Continue Reading

As a life-long fan of entertainment, particularly films, television and music, and an endless passion for writing, Karen Benardello decided to combine the two for a career. She graduated from New York's LIU Post with a B.F.A in Journalism, Print and Electronic. While still attending college, Karen began writing for Shockya during the summer of 2007, when she began writing horror movie reviews. Since she began writing for Shockya, Karen has been promoted to the position of Senior Movies & Television Editor. Some of her duties in the position include interviewing filmmakers and musicians, producing posts on celebrity news and contributing reviews on albums and concerts. Some of her highlights include attending such festivals and conventions as the Tribeca Film Festival, the New York Film Festival, SXSW, Toronto After Dark, the Boston Film Festival and New York Comic-Con.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

To Top