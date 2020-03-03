Connect with us

U.S. Presidential Election Super Tuesday Results Reported Live on Filmon TV’s Broadcast

Several of the 2020 U.S. Democratic presidential candidates.

Maintaining a strong visual presence and connection with the voting public through their screens is one of the most important ways for candidates to maintain momentum in their race, especially in a national election. The most important-and highly debated-election in the U.S. in modern society is the presidential race, as voters will have the chance to help choose their next national leader.

The lead-up to, and announcement of, today’s outcome in the American presidential race is set to be chronicled on the BBC News special program, ‘U.S. Election 2020: Super Tuesday Results.’ On the show, British journalists-broadcasters, Katty Kay and Christian Fraser, will host live coverage of the race in the U.S. to choose the country’s presidential candidates.

‘U.S. Election 2020: Super Tuesday Results’ is set to air tonight from 7pm-12:30am local time on the BBC News channel on Filmon TV. It can be watched live, or recorded and watched at a later time.

BBC News is a 24-hour news and information channel that features the most up-to-date news, interviews, business reports, sports results and weather. The channel also airs the best of the BBC’s award-winning current affairs, documentary and lifestyle programming. FilmOn is a popular streaming service that enables viewers to watch live and recorded UK and international television shows, movies and music videos in a variety of genres, including news, sports, drama, comedy, horror, lifestyle, shopping, pop, EDM and blues.

