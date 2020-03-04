Sheffield Wednesday Takes on Manchester City During Filmon TV’s MOTD Live

The battle for glory in the Premier League, the top organization of English football, is set for today, as Sheffield Wednesday and Manchester City go against each other in the MOTD Live. The Match of the Day will feature live coverage from Hillsborough, which will be followed by the quarter-final draw.

FA Cup holders Manchester City are traveling far and wide across England’s Pennines mountain range to face Championship side Sheffield Wednesday, which is trying to reach the quarter-finals for the first time since 1997. Manchester City is visiting Hillsborough for the first time since a 1-1 FA Cup draw 13 years ago. The match serves as the third successive cup game for Manchester City, after it faced Real Madrid in the Champions League and then Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup final.

‘MOTD Live: Sheffield Wednesday v Manchester City’ is set to air on the BBC One channel today on Filmon TV. (Note that the BBC One channel is only available to viewers in the UK). The show will be streamed this afternoon at 2:30-5pm local time. It can be watched live, or recorded and watched at a later time.

