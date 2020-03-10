Connect with us

Terror’s Unleashed on Unsuspecting Family in Don’t Speak Exclusive Clip

An image from ShockYa’s exclusive clip from writer-director-producer Scott Jeffrey’s horror film, ‘Don’t Speak.’

An unknown monster wasn’t supposed to escape in the new horror film, ‘Don’t Speak.’ Life-threatening terror’s unleashed on an unsuspecting family in the drama, which is set to be released on DVD and Digital today from Uncork’d Entertainment. To coincide with the movie’s distribution, ShockYa’s premiering an exclusive clip from the feature.

‘Don’t Speak’ was written, director and produced by Scott Jeffrey, and stars Stephanie Lodge, Ryan Davies and Jake Watkins. The film follows a family as they arriving at their grandparents’ farm. They soon realize the entire town has been taken out by a creature. Soon, they will also become its prey.

ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from writer-director Scott Jeffrey's horror film, 'Don't Speak,' which stars Stephanie Lodge, Ryan Davies, and Jake Watkins.

