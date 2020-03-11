Connect with us

Sandra Oh Hunts for an Assassin In BBC One’s Broadcast of Killing Eve

Sandra Oh plays the title character in the BBC America spy thriller television series, ‘Killing Eve.’

Sandra Oh has become obsessed with tracking down the elusive Jodie Comer in the critically acclaimed spy thriller show, ‘Killing Eve.’ The mutual fixation the two actresses’ characters have with each other is highlight on the British television series, which airs new episodes on BBC America.

‘Killing Eve’ is also being broadcast on BBC One‘s channel on Filmon TV. (Note that the BBC One channel is only available to viewers in the UK). The latest episode to air on Filmon can be streamed tonight at 8:05-8:50pm local time. It can be watched live, or recorded and watched at a later time. The episode follows the title character and Fiona Shaw’s character, Carolyn Martens, as they negotiate access to a prison in Russia, after they learn that a female assassin is being held there.

The BBC One channel is notable for offering something of value for everyone with a range of high-quality, popular programming for a modern UK audience. The channel was named Channel of the Year at the 2007 Broadcast Awards. FilmOn is a popular streaming service that enables viewers to watch live and recorded UK and international television shows, movies and music videos in a variety of genres, including news, sports, drama, comedy, horror, lifestyle, shopping, pop, EDM and blues.

