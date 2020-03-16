Young, Welsh and Pretty Minted Series 2 Episode 4 Features the Entrepreneurs Making Life-Altering Decisions

Leading a rich, glamorous lifestyle is a motivational goal that many young adults strive to achieve during their lives. While not everyone can achieve that dream, they can imagine what it’s like to be extremely wealthy, by living vicariously through the socialites they see on television. One of the leading reality shows that showcases how the upper class lives is the Wales mini-series, ‘Young, Welsh and Pretty Minted.’

The docuseries, which airs new episodes monthly on the BBC, is also being broadcast on the BBC One channel on Filmon TV. (Note that the BBC One channel is only available to viewers in the UK). The fourth episode of Series 2 will be streamed tonight at 7:15pm-7:45pm local time. It can be watched live, or recorded and watched at a later time.

‘Young, Welsh and Pretty Minted’ follows Wales’ richest young entrepreneurs, who are earning a living through a variety of unconventional means. On the second series, Ash makes up to £8k a day as Forex trader. Designer Alex goes to the Cannes Film and Fashion show. Plus, it’s revealed what Toni and Gonth have been up to since the last series. On the first episode of the new series, Ibby presents his designs to Andrew ‘Beef’ Johnston, and risque cards boss Toni has some life-changing news.

