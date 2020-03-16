10 Best Movie Wedding Quotes

You might find yourself writing a unique wedding ceremony script for your wedding. Something that combines your loves with your personality as a couple, giving your guests a peek into how you see your relationship. To achieve this, you might need inspiration from special readings such as movie quotes about marriage from your favorite sitcoms and romcoms. Or even poems from favorite writers. For this, we have put together some of the best movie love quotes in cinema, past and present, to help you along. Each of these is sure to inspire you, and you will definitely find the best movie love quote to describe your relationship to your partner and to the world.

Source

1. When Harry Met Sally

Our top on wedding movie quotes is this one from the popular romcom, “Harry Met Sally”. A truly perfect line for a wedding, it is the sort of thing you would want to communicate to the love of your life as you begin your journey together. Quote: “When you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible.”

2. Frozen

It’s difficult to discuss romance and movies, and not include something from the world of Disney. With so many movie quotes for weddings to choose from, we came up with one that is simple, straight to the point, but also pulls at the heartstrings. Quote: “Some people are worth melting for.”

3. Notting Hill

To love and be loved back in return is what most of us want. And Notting Hill was great at depicting that. Not the least when Julia Roberts spoke these famous words. Quote: “After all… I’m just a girl, standing in front of a boy, asking him to love her.”

4. Sleepless in Seattle

So many places you can find great wedding vows from movies. However, certain classics are hard to beat. One such being popular “Sleepless in Seattle”; a movie with the right actors, and all the right words. Quote: “It was a million tiny little things that, when you added them all up, they meant we were supposed to be together.”

5. The Vow

If you are looking for wedding ring exchange quotes that featured at a wedding in a movie, then not to worry, we have your back. This romantic line spoken by Channing Tatum in the “The Vow”, is one you are sure to love. Quote: “I vow to fiercely love you in all your forms, now and forever. I promise to never forget that this is a once in a lifetime love.”

6. Gone with The Wind

A timeless line from a classical movie. This romantic quote from “Gone with the Wind” is one that any woman would love to hear from her other half. Quote: “You should be kissed and often, and by someone who knows how.”

7. Serendipity

Most of the time romcoms have the type of movie quotes about marriage that can push you to the brink of happy tears. This does just that. Quote: “It’s like in that moment the whole universe existed just to bring us together.”

8. Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

Fans of the trilogy would love to include this and many other such quotes in their wedding vows. If you want famous movie love quotes for your wedding, might as well do it Lord of the Rings style. Quote: “I would rather share one lifetime with you than face all the ages of this world alone.”

9. Twilight

This quote from the movies sums up how lots of couples feel on their big day. Quote: “You are the most important thing to me now. The most important thing to me ever.”

10. Spiderman

If either of you is a fan of superhero movies, then you are sure to love this one. Movie wedding vows for a unique wedding or even one with a superhero theme. Quote: “When you look in her eyes and she’s looking back in yours, everything feels… not quite normal. Because you feel stronger and weaker at the same time. You feel excited and at the same time, terrified. The truth is… you don’t know what you feel except you know what kind of man you want to be. It’s as if you’ve reached the unreachable and you weren’t ready for it.”

Source