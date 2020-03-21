Actress Victoria Kucher Ponders Seeing Her Ex-Boyfriend Again in Space & Time Exclusive Clip

The process of rediscovering themselves after a harrowing break-up can be a distressing situation for anyone. But the progress of contending with ending a romantic relationship can become even more disheartening when their friends remain in contact with their former significant others. That’s certainly the case for actress Victoria Kucher’s character, Siobhan, in the new romantic comedy-drama, ‘Space & Time.’

In honor of the film now being available on VOD in the U.S. and Canada, courtesy of Toronto-based distributor, Indiecan Entertainment, ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from ‘Space & Time.’ The clip features Kucher and actress Alex Paxton-Beesley’s character of Frances, who are talking to each other in a car. In preparation for her wedding, Frances asks Siobhan if she would mind if she and her fiancé asked Siobhan’s ex-boyfriend, Sean, who’s played by Steven Yaffee, to be their wedding photographer. Siobhan is hesitant at first, but agrees to think about the prospect.

‘Space & Time’ was written, directed and produced by Shawn Gerrard. In addition to Kucher, Paxton-Beesley and Yaffee, the movie also stars Amy Jo Johnson.

The following synopsis has been released for ‘Space & Time’:

As they quickly approach their thirtieth birthdays, academic physicist Siobhan and her photographer boyfriend Sean realize they failed to answer key questions about themselves and their relationship. Their devotion to each other is further tested when Siobhan decides to chase a research opportunity that would move them to Geneva. Realizing their lives are moving forward in opposite directions, the couple is forced to break-up in order to rediscover themselves.