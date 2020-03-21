Best Birthday Gift Ideas for Music Fans

We all know a huge music fan. They are always listening to music and teaching you about new bands and new songs. They may even play music themselves. When their birthday comes around, you know you want to get them something related to music. Luckily, there are plenty of options. Here are fun birthday ideas for music fans.

1. Concert Tickets

Give your friend the gift of live music by getting them tickets to a band they like who’s playing in the area at the time. You don’t need to get the best tickets, but you should get okay tickets where they will be able to have a good time. Give them the tickets a couple of weeks in advance to give them time to adjust their schedules accordingly. You should make sure to buy yourself a ticket to go with them or buy them two tickets so they can go with somebody else.

2. Karaoke

We all don’t have the money to go out and spend money on concert tickets or expensive gifts. Instead, spend a night going out to the local karaoke club or bar with weekly karaoke night. You can dominate the stage and sing to your heart’s content. People who don’t normally sing will have to go up to appease the guest of honor. There is always plenty of laughter, even if no one should expect a record deal. Don’t forget to dedicate a song to the birthday boy or girl.

3. Make an Ecard Featuring a Favorite Song

The internet gives us a lot of opportunities to be creative without actually being able to draw or create music. Go online to create silly birthday greeting cards featuring hit songs like ‘Old Town Road.’ You can send it to them via email or post it on their social media page. Think of a song they like that is also a bit silly or fun. Don’t forget to add a personalized message that relates to the song in some way. They will appreciate the effort.

4. Signed Poster, Instrument, or Album

Many music lovers are collectors. They like to hang onto things that were once owned by a popular musician. It’s even better if it also has a signature on it. Look through the internet to find something special for your friend. You get extra points if you put in the effort to get the signature yourself. There are a lot of fakes out there so be sure to go through a reputable company and get the certificate of authenticity. Otherwise, you greatly increase the risk of giving your friend a piece of forged memorabilia.

5. Band Merchandise

You can never have enough band tee shirts, hoodies, and hats. For many music lovers, this is the majority f the items in their closet already. Find some rare or new merchandise from one of their favorite bands. Do your best to ensure that you don’t get something they already have. You will notice how appreciated your effort is when you see then wearing it.

Get your loved one something they really want by using these ideas for inspiration. They will also appreciate that you know how much music means to them. You can’t go wrong.