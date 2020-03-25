Exclusive: Stream Three Tracks From NExT Studios’ New Co-op Adventure Game, Biped

Tencent NExT Studios and META Publishing revealed this week that their upcoming co-op adventure game, ‘Biped’ will be released on Steam and GOG this Friday. The game will also be getting a release on PS4 and Nintendo Switch later this year.

‘Biped’ is a brain-twisting puzzle platformer designed to bond players in moment-to-moment collaboration. The official description reads: Players take Aku and Sila on a fun and bonding adventure, overcoming original challenges and saving Earth from going dark.

Ahead of the release, we are bringing you three exclusive tracks from the game’s composer Thomas Parisch. Some of Parisch’s other credits include Capcom’s ‘Resident Evil 6,’ NExT Studios’ ‘Iris Fall,’ ‘Honor of Kings,’ ‘Iron Knight,’ ‘Moonlight Blade’ and ‘The Legend of Xuan Yuan,’ all by Tencent. Unisonar will also be releasing the full ‘Biped’ score digitally on Friday.

About Tencent NExT Studios:

Tencent’s NExT Studios is a game developer with a focus on exploring new technologies, genres, and playstyles at all times. The studio is known for the detective game ‘Unheard’ and puzzle adventure ‘Iris.Fall.’

About Thomas Parisch:

A German native making his home in Los Angeles since 2008, Thomas’ work as a composer is a kaleidoscope of European tradition, world music, jazz and the modern scoring techniques of Hollywood, all which have paved the way for him in becoming a leading musical creative for the Chinese-based video game industry. His passion to synthesize new forms of musical expression combined with his love for storytelling made him the perfect fit to join Vivita Zheng as creative director and composer at Unisonar, a company specializing in music publishing and custom music producing. Unisonar’s main mission is bridging cultural boundaries through music.

Thomas’ award-winning credits are as diverse as they come with music for video games, film, television and concert halls. A passionate musical storyteller, his compositions with Unisonar quickly established his tenured role as a key composer for Tencent, the world’s biggest video game company by revenue. Other clients include NBC, Disney and TF1 (Europe’s most viewed TV network). He has also collaborated with artists such as Childish Gambino, and his concert work as been performed at festivals like the HEAR NOW Music Festival. Parisch received his education in Germany, Berklee College of Music, and USC.