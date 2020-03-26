Connect with us

Sephy and Callum’s Lives Change Forever on Noughts + Crosses

(L-R): Masali Baduza and Jack Rowan star in the BBC One’s romantic sci-fi drama television series, ‘Noughts + Crosses.’

Some of the world’s most admirable people fearlessly lead a powerful rebellion against prejudice and distrust, even when the uprising can put them in terrible danger. Actress Masali Baduza and actor Jack Rowan’s protagonists, Sephy and Rowan, in the new romantic television series, ‘Noughts + Crosses,’ are taking charge of their destinies on the drama.

The characters’ journey to find love and comfort with each other is highlighted on the British TV adaptation of the first book in the novel series of the same name by Malorie Blackman. While they grew up as friends, their ancestry, as well as their political and wealth standings, have kept them apart.

The first episode of ‘Noughts + Crosses’ debuted earlier this month on BBC One. The sci-fi show is also being broadcast on BBC One’s channel on Filmon TV. (Note that the BBC One channel is only available to viewers in the UK). The fourth episode of Series 1 to air on Filmon can be streamed tonight at 5-6pm local time. It can be watched live, or recorded and watched at a later time. In today’s episode, Albion is shaken by the aftermath of events at Demwa Hospital, and Sephy makes a mistake that changes Callum’s life forever.

The BBC One channel is notable for offering something of value for everyone with a range of high-quality, popular programming for a modern UK audience. The channel was named Channel of the Year at the 2007 Broadcast Awards. FilmOn is a popular streaming service that enables viewers to watch live and recorded UK and international television shows, movies and music videos in a variety of genres, including news, sports, drama, comedy, horror, lifestyle, shopping, pop, EDM and blues.

