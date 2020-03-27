Witness A Thread of Deceit: The Hart Family Tragedy in Documentary’s Official Trailer and Poster

The truth can often times be more perceptive than people are willing to believe. That’s certainly the case for the title relatives in the new documentary, ‘A Thread of Deceit: The Hart Family Tragedy.’ A thorough investigation and public inquest have revealed unfathomable details that were previously hidden behind the closed doors of the home of the Harts, which on the surface, once seemed like the perfect adopted family.

1091 Media is set to distribute the film on Tuesday, April 7. In honor of ‘A Thread of Deceit: The Hart Family Tragedy’s upcoming release, the studio has unveiled the official debut trailer and poster for the feature.

The movie was produced by Chris Kobin and Rachel Morgan. It features Sharyn Babbitt, Scott Barber, Nusheen Bakhtiar, Octavio Choi, Don Corey, Adolfo Cuellar, Dontay Davis, Nathaniel Davis, Dana Dekalb, Krista Herring, Shonda Jones, Zipporah Lomax, Brittini New, Amanda Price, Jennifer Price, Tammy Scheurich, Riannah Weaver and Christopher Worth.

1091 Media has released the following synopsis for ‘A Thread of Deceit: The Hart Family Tragedy’:

When two women drove their six adopted children off a cliff in Northern California, their friends and families were left with not only the loss of what they thought was an almost perfect family filled with love and light, they were left without the ability to make sense out of the tragedy, when attacks on social media began to pour in from all angles almost immediately. The tragedy galvanized their entire community, at first in their defense, because the family seemed so committed to truth and social justice, but as the facts on the women regarding the adoptions and the condition of the children began to come out, it became harder to defend their friends.