Connect with us

Ben Stiller and Chris Rock Lead the Getaway in Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa BBC One Broadcast

MOVIES

Ben Stiller and Chris Rock Lead the Getaway in Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa BBC One Broadcast

Published on

A scene from the animated film, ‘Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa.’

Ben Stiller and Chris Rock are leading the getaway of the New York zoo animals who are included in the hit 2008 sequel, ‘Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa.’ The computer-animated movie follows the international adventures of the animals, who have become trapped on the title African island, and must try to find their way home.

The follow-up to the 2005 film, ‘Madagascar,’ marks the return of the original feature’s directorial duo, Eric Darnell and Tom McGrath. In addition to Stiller and Rock, ‘Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa’ also includes the voices of David Schwimmer, Jada Pinkett Smith, Sacha Baron Cohen, Cedric the Entertainer, Bernie Mac, Alec Baldwin Sherri Shepherd and will.i.am.

‘Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa’ is set to air on the BBC One channel today on Filmon TV. (Note that the BBC One channel is only available to viewers in the UK). The second installment of the series will be streamed from 11:55am-1:15pm local time. It can be watched live, or recorded and watched at a later time.

The BBC One channel is notable for offering something of value for everyone with a range of high-quality, popular programming for a modern UK audience. The channel was named Channel of the Year at the 2007 Broadcast Awards. FilmOn is a popular streaming service that enables viewers to watch live and recorded UK and international television shows, movies and music videos in a variety of genres, including news, sports, drama, comedy, horror, lifestyle, shopping, pop, EDM and blues.

Facebook Comments

Continue Reading

As a life-long fan of entertainment, particularly films, television and music, and an endless passion for writing, Karen Benardello decided to combine the two for a career. She graduated from New York's LIU Post with a B.F.A in Journalism, Print and Electronic. While still attending college, Karen began writing for Shockya during the summer of 2007, when she began writing horror movie reviews. Since she began writing for Shockya, Karen has been promoted to the position of Senior Movies & Television Editor. Some of her duties in the position include interviewing filmmakers and musicians, producing posts on celebrity news and contributing reviews on albums and concerts. Some of her highlights include attending such festivals and conventions as the Tribeca Film Festival, the New York Film Festival, SXSW, Toronto After Dark, the Boston Film Festival and New York Comic-Con.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

To Top