Ben Stiller and Chris Rock are leading the getaway of the New York zoo animals who are included in the hit 2008 sequel, ‘Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa.’ The computer-animated movie follows the international adventures of the animals, who have become trapped on the title African island, and must try to find their way home.

The follow-up to the 2005 film, ‘Madagascar,’ marks the return of the original feature’s directorial duo, Eric Darnell and Tom McGrath. In addition to Stiller and Rock, ‘Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa’ also includes the voices of David Schwimmer, Jada Pinkett Smith, Sacha Baron Cohen, Cedric the Entertainer, Bernie Mac, Alec Baldwin Sherri Shepherd and will.i.am.

‘Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa’ is set to air on the BBC One channel today on Filmon TV. (Note that the BBC One channel is only available to viewers in the UK). The second installment of the series will be streamed from 11:55am-1:15pm local time. It can be watched live, or recorded and watched at a later time.

The BBC One channel is notable for offering something of value for everyone with a range of high-quality, popular programming for a modern UK audience. The channel was named Channel of the Year at the 2007 Broadcast Awards. FilmOn is a popular streaming service that enables viewers to watch live and recorded UK and international television shows, movies and music videos in a variety of genres, including news, sports, drama, comedy, horror, lifestyle, shopping, pop, EDM and blues.