Actor Santino Fontana Explores How Dreams Affect Reality in Impossible Monsters DVD Giveaway

Dreaming is considered by many people to be the gateway into understanding humanity, and what motivates people’s emotions and actions. Actor Santino Fontana is powerfully exploring what propels people’s thoughts while they’re asleep, as well as the line between dreams and reality, in this winter’s psychological thriller, ‘Impossible Monsters.’

After touring the country last year on the film festival circuit, including having its World Premiere at the Cinequest Film Festival last March, the drama was then distributed in a limited theatrical release on Valentine’s Day last month. It was then unveiled on various Video On Demand platforms, as well as Blu-ray and DVD, on March 3 by Gravitas Ventures.

Nathan Catucci wrote and directed ‘Impossible Monsters,’ and also served as a producer, along with Dorottya Mathe and Jonathan Burkhart. In addition to Fontana, the thriller also stars Devika Bhise, Donall O Healai, Geoffrey Owens, Dennis Boutsikaris, Laila Robins and Natalie Knepp.

‘Impossible Monsters‘ follows Dr. Rich Freeman (Fontana), an ambitious and well-liked psychology professor, as he pursues a sleep study with a focus on nightmares, dreams and sleep paralysis – the success of which would result in a lucrative grant. As the line between dreams and reality blur, a member of the study is murdered, and everything begins to unravel, leaving Dr. Freeman fighting to make things right.

