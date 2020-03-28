Connect with us

Actor Santino Fontana Explores How Dreams Affect Reality in Impossible Monsters DVD Giveaway

Actor Santino Fontana Explores How Dreams Affect Reality in Impossible Monsters DVD Giveaway

The poster for writer-director Nathan Catucci’s psychological thriller, ‘Impossible Monsters.’

Dreaming is considered by many people to be the gateway into understanding humanity, and what motivates people’s emotions and actions. Actor Santino Fontana is powerfully exploring what propels people’s thoughts while they’re asleep, as well as the line between dreams and reality, in this winter’s psychological thriller, ‘Impossible Monsters.’

After touring the country last year on the film festival circuit, including having its World Premiere at the Cinequest Film Festival last March, the drama was then distributed in a limited theatrical release on Valentine’s Day last month. It was then unveiled on various Video On Demand platforms, as well as Blu-ray and DVD, on March 3 by Gravitas Ventures.

In honor of ‘Impossible Monsters‘ home release, ShockYa is offering one lucky winner a DVD of the movie. To enter, email us at ShockyaGiveaway@aol.com. Let us know that you’re entering to win the ‘Impossible Monsters’ DVD giveaway in the email’s subject line, and include your mailing address in the message. You have until this Friday, April 3, to enter, and you can enter the contest once daily. On April 3, we’ll pick the winners at random, and notify them through email. Good luck!

Nathan Catucci wrote and directed ‘Impossible Monsters,’ and also served as a producer, along with Dorottya Mathe and Jonathan Burkhart. In addition to Fontana, the thriller also stars Devika Bhise, Donall O Healai, Geoffrey Owens, Dennis Boutsikaris, Laila Robins and Natalie Knepp.

Impossible Monsters‘ follows Dr. Rich Freeman (Fontana), an ambitious and well-liked psychology professor, as he pursues a sleep study with a focus on nightmares, dreams and sleep paralysis – the success of which would result in a lucrative grant. As the line between dreams and reality blur, a member of the study is murdered, and everything begins to unravel, leaving Dr. Freeman fighting to make things right.

For more information on ‘Impossible Monsters,’ visit its official website, as well as its Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.

