The 420 Exclusive Clip Features Daniel Baldwin Inviting the Public to Hightower Cannabis Farms

Daniel Baldwin appears in an image from ShockYa’s exclusive clip from director Robert A. Johnson’s comedy, ‘The 420 Movie.’

Daniel Baldwin is inviting people of all economic backgrounds to indulge in what he calls the “best bud” at low prices in the new comedy, ‘The 420 Movie.’ With the upcoming release of the cannabis film being released on VOD and Digital next Tuesday, April 7, ShockYa is debuting an exclusive clip from the movie, which is titled ‘Hightower Cannabis Farms.’

In ‘Hightower Cannabis Farms,’ Baldwin’s character, Mayor Hightower, is trying to keep up with the highly competitive and newly legal cannabis market. So he tries to connect with the community, and drive business for High Tower Farms, using his “authentic voice.” He reassures his town that they can get high without the high prices.

In addition to Baldwin, the comedy also stars Aries Spears, Keith David, Shwayze, RiFF RAFF, Kelley Jackle, Lindsey McKeon and Krista Allen and the late Verne Troyer. The film was written by Michael Anthony Snowden, and directed by Robert A. Johnson.

‘The 420 Movie’ follows two sisters, who have grand ideas of leaving the broken city they grew up. But after creating the first electronic blunt, they get roped into using their get rich idea to help their womanizing father, Mayor Hightower, along with the city he loves, from bankruptcy and a three foot tall Mexican drug lord.

