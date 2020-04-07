Brown Kid’s Sunrise Single Review

Artist: Eduardo aka Brown Kid

Single: ‘Sunrise’

Infusing a carefree attitude into music that also thrives on powerful messages that encourage listeners to ponder what’s going on in the world around them isn’t always an easy feat. But the Lima, Peruvia-born singer-songwriter, Eduardo, who also performs under the stage name Brown Kid, has stunningly done just that on his latest single, ‘Sunrise.’ Much like with his award-nominated 2018 EP, ‘Rusty Strings,’ the musician’s new folk song features an easy listening, cheerful deposition that effortlessly reminds its listeners that no matter what’s going on in society around them, there’s always an underlying inspirational outlook in every situation that will turn things around.

‘Sunrise’ compellingly tells the story of Brown Kid as he reflects on the ending of one aspect of his life, and appreciates that experience, and begins a new journey. Supported by a soothing and calming melody on the acoustic guitar, the musician emotionally croons about how everything’s changing in his life, and the new situation in his life is taking him away from everything he feels comfortable with again. The singer also captivatingly likens his new path in life to a new sunrise, and notes how his journey is now restarting from the beginning. He also appreciates his ability to embrace every new situation, and let new things take him away. With his calming, soulful demeanor in his vocals and overall passionate, expressive instrumentals, the track will surely be played on repeat by Brown Kid’s new and returning fans.

Incorporating a jovial attitude into music that also thrives on compelling messages that engage listeners to ponder what’s going on in the world around them isn’t always an easy feat. But Brown Kid has remarkably done just that on his new single. ‘Sunrise,’ which is rooted in the singer-songwriter’s signature lighthearted and acoustic nature, features an intriguing mix of folk, rock and reggae vocals and instrumentation that inspire people to embrace who they are, while also contemplating their place in the world around them, and appreciate their new experiences and journey.

For more information on Brown Kid, visit the singer-songwriter’s official website, as well as his Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and ReverbNation pages.