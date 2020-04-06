Doc Fell & Co’s Fragile Single Review

Doc Fell & Co; John Fell: lead vocals and rhythm guitar; Kyle Brown: lead guitar; Joe Sloan: drums and percussion; Adam Miller: cello and harmonica; Eddie Dickerson: fiddle, cello and mandolin; and Geoff Queen: pedal steel guitar

Single: ‘Fragile’

Infusing essential, meaningful insights into observations about the way contemporary society is running is one of the most gripping messages that musicians can incorporate into their work. That’s certainly the case for Oklahoma-based band Doc Fell & Co, which is led by versatile lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist, Dr. John Fell. The group has recently released the meaningful country song, ‘Fragile,’ which the first single off its upcoming album, ‘Revelations.’ The multi-faceted singer-instrumentalist and doctor and his Americana roots-rock band has powerfully interwoven inspirational words of wisdom with the universal truths of modern society and tantalizing instrumentals.

‘Fragile’ instantly highlights its Americana roots with a country twang in Fell’s voice. Aided by a stunning country blend of the harmonica, drums and guitar, the inspirational track has the potential to be performed well performed live, as well as become a commercial radio hit. Crafted as a narrative sequel to their tune ‘Dandelions,’ which appeared on their 2017 record, ‘Dust Bowl Heart,’ both songs are powerfully driven by an inspirational theme of support and togetherness, and remind listeners that they need to be kind as they try to overcome challenges in their lives.

Through his equally compelling, authoritative and soothing vocal delivery, Fell crafts a stunning story about the universal fight to find stability and security in times of struggle. While he admits that everyone endures hardships, people’s collective life experiences can help them heal and gain strength together. The singer’s powerful and soothing vocals further emphasize the all-too-important message that everyone is fragile and tattered, but people can overcome their rough edges, as they’re all solid to the core. The stunning twang in the musician’s vocals continue when he croons such lyrics as “we’re all in this fight together, no matter what we’re fighting for.”

Crafting an inspirational sense of support and togetherness, especially during times of despair, can be one of the most important and vital things that musicians can do. On Fell and his fellow musicians’ new country song, ‘Fragile,’ they have powerfully interwoven inspirational words of wisdom with the universal truths in modern society. Also supported by an intriguing blend of country harmonica, drums and guitar beats, the American roots-driven track is an inspirational delve into observations about the way contemporary society is running.

