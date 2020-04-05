Microcosms’ Tightrope Single Review

Band: Microcosms; Andrew Tschiltsch: guitar and vocals; Bryan Emer: bass; and Jered Piepenbrink: drums

Single: ‘Tightrope;’ Recorded at Chicago’s Jamdek Studios

The seemingly most fundamental ideologies in life are meant to be pondered by even the most steadfast believers. From such vital societal concepts as religion, the universe and the cultural mindset to an introspective exploration into what people want to do with their lives, it’s vital for people to question their beliefs throughout their emotional journeys. That important quest is powerfully highlighted on ‘Tightrope,’ the upcoming single from Chicago-based alt-rock band, Microcosms, which is set to be released this Wednesday, April 8.

‘Tightrope’ effortlessly builds on the trio’s determination to have their listeners question society’s easily held beliefs. The group’s impressive, uplifting and authentic alt-rock instrumentals, combined with singer Andrew Tschiltsch’s boldly stylized and rebellious vocals, are fueled by it’s determination to not be gaslit by anyone who wants to bring them down.

The stunning anthem chronicles the frustrations the musicians feel when they can’t speak their minds, or are having trouble connecting with a person in their lives that may need help. Driven by lyrics like “Keep all these thoughts in my head/That’s why I’m always misread,” the song invokes the anxious feelings that permeate throughout every facet of modern life. The enthralling tone for the track is also driven by a moody bassline and pulsating, psychedelic beat that begins with a sense of playfulness before it explodes into its fiery punk chorus. Overall, the edgy ‘Tightrope’ invokes vibes of the band’s alt-rock contemporaries, like Cage the Elephant.

The seemingly most crucial philosophies in life are meant to be debated by even the most unwavering believers. From such integral societal concepts as religion, the universe and the cultural mindset to an introspective exploration into what people want to do with their lives, it’s essential for people to question their beliefs throughout their emotional journeys. That important quest is powerfully highlighted on ‘Tightrope,’ the Microcosms’ fiery alt-rock tune that’s a socially conscious inspection into the musicians weighing their passions, and is one of the year’s most important tunes about the state of American culture.

For more information on Microcosms, visit the group’s Bandcamp, Facebook and Instagram pages.