Richard Grieco is Fighting Back Against Raiders in Impact Event Exclusive Clip

Actor Richard Grieco is preparing to fight back against a group of approaching raiders and scavengers in the new sci-fi film, ‘Impact Event.’ In honor of the performer’s character preparing to fight back against the looters, ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from the drama, which is now available on DVD and VOD from Wild Eye Releasing.

The indie post-apocalyptic movie was written and directed by B. Luciano Barsuglia, the award-winning filmmaker of ‘Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde.’ In addition to Grieco, ‘Impact Event’ also stars horror icons Margaret O’Brien (‘Halloween Pussy Trap Kill! Kill!’), Michael Berryman (‘The Hills Have Eyes,’ ‘The Devil’s Rejects’) and Vernon Wells (‘The Road Warrior,’ ‘Fortress’).

‘Impact Event’ is set after a meteor causes a global apocalypse. After the event, a small group of survivors takes refuge in an abandoned funhouse, and must fight off cannibalistic killers.