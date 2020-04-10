Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley are Living the High Life in Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie

Actresses Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley are living the high life in their 2016 crime comedy, ‘Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie.’ The film, which was written by Saunders and directed by Mandie Fletcher, follows Eddy (Saunders) and Patsy (Lumley) as they’re still living the high life. But a setback sees them going on the run.

‘Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie’ is set to air on the BBC One channel today on Filmon TV. (Note that the BBC One channel is only available to viewers in the UK). The movie will be streamed from 5:40am-7:05pm local time. It can be watched live, or recorded and watched at a later time.

The BBC One channel is notable for offering something of value for everyone with a range of high-quality, popular programming for a modern UK audience. The channel was named Channel of the Year at the 2007 Broadcast Awards. FilmOn is a popular streaming service that enables viewers to watch live and recorded UK and international television shows, movies and music videos in a variety of genres, including news, sports, drama, comedy, horror, lifestyle, shopping, pop, EDM and blues.