Jamie Lee Curtis and Kevin Kline Play a Gang of Diamond Thieves in A Fish Called Wanda BBC One Broadcast

Jamie Lee Curtis, Kevin Kline and Michael Palin’s lives changed when they appeared in the acclaimed comedy, ‘A Fish Called Wanda.’ The 1988 heist film, which was written by John Cleese and directed by Charles Crichton, stars the actors as a gang of diamond thieves who double-cross each another. The femme fatale title character, who was played by Curtis, uses a barrister, Archie Leach, who was portrayed by Cleese, to locate the loot.

The British-American movie was released to positive reviews, and was nominated for three Academy Awards, including Best Director and Best Original Screenplay. It won the Best Supporting Actor Oscar for Kline. Palin also won a BAFTA Awards for Best Supporting Actor for his performance.

‘A Fish Called Wanda’ is set to air on the BBC One channel today on Filmon TV. (Note that the BBC One channel is only available to viewers in the UK). The movie will be streamed from 5:30pm-7:15pm local time. It can be watched live, or recorded and watched at a later time.

The BBC One channel is notable for offering something of value for everyone with a range of high-quality, popular programming for a modern UK audience. The channel was named Channel of the Year at the 2007 Broadcast Awards. FilmOn is a popular streaming service that enables viewers to watch live and recorded UK and international television shows, movies and music videos in a variety of genres, including news, sports, drama, comedy, horror, lifestyle, shopping, pop, EDM and blues.