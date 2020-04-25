Mel Gibson Investigates the Death of His Daughter in Edge of Darkness BBC One Broadcast

Mel Gibson is serving as a homicide detective who’s investigates the death of his activist daughter, while also uncovering political conspiracies and cover-ups in the process, in the thriller, ‘Edge of Darkness.’ In addition to the Oscar-winning and BAFTA-nominated filmmaker-actor, the 2010 film also stars Ray Winstone, Danny Huston and Bojana Novakovic, who plays the detective’s murdered daughter.

‘Edge of Darkness’ was written by William Monahan and Andrew Bovell, and directed by Martin Campbell. It was based on the 1985 BBC television series of the same name, which was also helmed by Campbell.

The political drama is set to air on the BBC One channel today on Filmon TV. (Note that the BBC One channel is only available to viewers in the UK.) The conspiracy movie will be streamed from 7:05pm-8:50pm local time. It can be watched live, or recorded and watched at a later time.

The BBC One channel is notable for offering something of value for everyone with a range of high-quality, popular programming for a modern UK audience. The channel was named Channel of the Year at the 2007 Broadcast Awards. FilmOn is a popular streaming service that enables viewers to watch live and recorded UK and international television shows, movies and music videos in a variety of genres, including news, sports, drama, comedy, horror, lifestyle, shopping, pop, EDM and blues.