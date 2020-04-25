Connect with us

Robert Bronzi Orders Emily Sweet to Drop Her Weapon In Cry Havoc Exclusive Clip

MOVIES

Robert Bronzi Orders Emily Sweet to Drop Her Weapon In Cry Havoc Exclusive Clip

Published on

Actor Robert Bronzi stars in writer-director Rene Perez’s horror film, ‘Cry Havoc.’

Actor Robert Bronzi‘s rogue police officer may be the only hope to save actress Emily Sweet’s determined, but equally vulnerable, reporter in the upcoming horror film, ‘Cry Havoc.’ In honor of Midnight Releasing distributing the drama On Demand on May 5, ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from the feature.

In the clip, Bronzi’s cop orders Sweet’s heroine to drop her weapon, and put her hands up, as he pursues her in a forest. While she initially distrusts him and refuses to follow his order, she eventually listens and becomes grateful for his help, as he reveals to her that he’s an officer.

In addition to Bronzi and Sweet, ‘Cry Havoc’ also stars Richard Tyson and JD Angstadt. The movie was written and directed by Rene Perez.

Midnight Releasing has unveiled the following synopsis for ‘Cry Havoc’:

An ambitious young reporter is granted an interview with one of the FBI’s most wanted. While entering his compound she finds one of his prized possessions, a serial killer who murders at call, called Havoc. Her only hope is a rogue police man searching for his daughter.

Summary
ShockYa's Exclusive 'Cry Havoc' Clip
Title
ShockYa's Exclusive 'Cry Havoc' Clip
Description

ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from writer-director Rene Perez's horror film, 'Cry Havoc,' which features actor Robert Bronzi and actress Emily Sweet.

Facebook Comments

Continue Reading

As a life-long fan of entertainment, particularly films, television and music, and an endless passion for writing, Karen Benardello decided to combine the two for a career. She graduated from New York's LIU Post with a B.F.A in Journalism, Print and Electronic. While still attending college, Karen began writing for Shockya during the summer of 2007, when she began writing horror movie reviews. Since she began writing for Shockya, Karen has been promoted to the position of Senior Movies & Television Editor. Some of her duties in the position include interviewing filmmakers and musicians, producing posts on celebrity news and contributing reviews on albums and concerts. Some of her highlights include attending such festivals and conventions as the Tribeca Film Festival, the New York Film Festival, SXSW, Toronto After Dark, the Boston Film Festival and New York Comic-Con.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

To Top