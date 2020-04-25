Robert Bronzi Orders Emily Sweet to Drop Her Weapon In Cry Havoc Exclusive Clip

Actor Robert Bronzi‘s rogue police officer may be the only hope to save actress Emily Sweet’s determined, but equally vulnerable, reporter in the upcoming horror film, ‘Cry Havoc.’ In honor of Midnight Releasing distributing the drama On Demand on May 5, ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from the feature.

In the clip, Bronzi’s cop orders Sweet’s heroine to drop her weapon, and put her hands up, as he pursues her in a forest. While she initially distrusts him and refuses to follow his order, she eventually listens and becomes grateful for his help, as he reveals to her that he’s an officer.

In addition to Bronzi and Sweet, ‘Cry Havoc’ also stars Richard Tyson and JD Angstadt. The movie was written and directed by Rene Perez.

Midnight Releasing has unveiled the following synopsis for ‘Cry Havoc’:

An ambitious young reporter is granted an interview with one of the FBI’s most wanted. While entering his compound she finds one of his prized possessions, a serial killer who murders at call, called Havoc. Her only hope is a rogue police man searching for his daughter.