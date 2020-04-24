Matt Dawson and Phil Tufnell Have A Question of Sport For Olympic and Wimbledon Athletes

Panelists Matt Dawson and Phil Tufnell are leading ‘A Question of Sport’ on the latest episode of the British quiz show. Sue Barker hosts the world’s longest running television sports quiz series, which features regular captains leading teams of celebrities.

‘A Question of Sport’ is currently airing its 49th series on BBC One, and is also being broadcast on the network’s channel on Filmon TV. (Note that the BBC One channel is only available to viewers in the UK). The latest episode to air on Filmon can be streamed this morning at 2:30-3pm local time. It can be watched live, or recorded and watched at a later time. Episode 32 of Series 49 of ‘A Question of Sport’ features Dawson and Tufnell as they’re joined by Olympic swimmer Jazz Carlin, footballer Robert Green, Wimbledon champion Jordanne Whiley and athlete Jeanette Kwakye.

