Connect with us

First Images From Robert Bronzi’s Action Movie The Gardener Released

MOVIE STILLS

First Images From Robert Bronzi’s Action Movie The Gardener Released

Published on

Robert Bronzi’s using his skills save the family he works for in the first official images from his upcoming action movie, ‘The Gardener.’ The photos were released as filming wrapped on the thriller in England.

In addition to Bronzi, ‘The Gardener’ also stars martial arts legend Gary Daniels, as well as Nicola Wright, Sarah T. Cohen, Jake Watkins, Richard Kovacs, Jon Callaway, Arthur Boan, A.J. Blackwell, Corinne Holt, Kate Sandison, Peter Organ and Pasquale Parisi. The film was written by Ben Demaree, and directed by Scott Jeffrey and Rebecca Matthews, both of whom also produced the feature.

‘The Gardener’ follows Peter Juhasz (Bronzi), an immigrant working a quiet life as a gardener at an English manor house. He must resort to old skills to save the family he works for from home invaders, who are ledy by Volker (Daniels).

For more information on ‘The Gardener,’ visit the movie’s Facebook page.

Summary
product image
Aggregate Rating
no rating based on 0 votes
Product Name
'The Gardener'

Facebook Comments

Continue Reading

As a life-long fan of entertainment, particularly films, television and music, and an endless passion for writing, Karen Benardello decided to combine the two for a career. She graduated from New York's LIU Post with a B.F.A in Journalism, Print and Electronic. While still attending college, Karen began writing for Shockya during the summer of 2007, when she began writing horror movie reviews. Since she began writing for Shockya, Karen has been promoted to the position of Senior Movies & Television Editor. Some of her duties in the position include interviewing filmmakers and musicians, producing posts on celebrity news and contributing reviews on albums and concerts. Some of her highlights include attending such festivals and conventions as the Tribeca Film Festival, the New York Film Festival, SXSW, Toronto After Dark, the Boston Film Festival and New York Comic-Con.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

To Top