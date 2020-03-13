First Images From Robert Bronzi’s Action Movie The Gardener Released

Robert Bronzi’s using his skills save the family he works for in the first official images from his upcoming action movie, ‘The Gardener.’ The photos were released as filming wrapped on the thriller in England.

In addition to Bronzi, ‘The Gardener’ also stars martial arts legend Gary Daniels, as well as Nicola Wright, Sarah T. Cohen, Jake Watkins, Richard Kovacs, Jon Callaway, Arthur Boan, A.J. Blackwell, Corinne Holt, Kate Sandison, Peter Organ and Pasquale Parisi. The film was written by Ben Demaree, and directed by Scott Jeffrey and Rebecca Matthews, both of whom also produced the feature.

‘The Gardener’ follows Peter Juhasz (Bronzi), an immigrant working a quiet life as a gardener at an English manor house. He must resort to old skills to save the family he works for from home invaders, who are ledy by Volker (Daniels).

For more information on ‘The Gardener,’ visit the movie’s Facebook page.