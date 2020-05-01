Sarah Bolger is Taking Drastic Measure to Protect Her Children in A Good Woman Is Hard to Find Exclusive Clip

Actress Sarah Bolger is no longer willing to be submissive to the druglord and his enforcers who run her neighborhood in the upcoming crime thriller, ‘A Good Woman Is Hard to Find.’ The performer’s protagonist in the movie is turning into a take-charge vigilante who will do whatever it takes to protect her children.

The drama is set to be distributed next Friday, May 8, in virtual cinemas, in such cities as Chicago, Denver, Seattle, Minneapolis and Pittsburgh, as well as On Demand and digital, courtesy of Film Movement. The feature’s official release comes after it received audience and critical acclaim on the festival circuit, particularly for its stark social commentary. The thriller had its UK premiere at FrightFest, where it captured five awards including Best Film, and its US Premiere at L.A.’s Screamfest, where Bolger won Best Actress.

In honor of the movie’s distribution, ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from the drama, which is titled ‘Talking to Myself.’ In the clip, Bolger’s character, Sarah, is surprised to find one of the drug kingpin’s enforcers has broken into her house. She insists that if she brings Tito, the low-life drug dealer who stole narcotics from the kingpin and coerced her to help him, to them, they must leave her children alone. He agrees to her terms, but warns her that he’ll be waiting for the delivery.

In addition to Bolger, ‘A Good Woman Is Hard to Find’ also stars Edward Hogg, Andfrew Simpson, Jane Brennan, Caolan Byrne, Packy Lee, Rudy Doherty and Macie McCauley. The feature was written by Ronan Blaney, and directed by Abner Pastoll.

Film Movement has unveiled the following synopsis for ‘A Good Woman Is Hard to Find,’ which is set in the underbelly of Northern Ireland:

Sarah, struggling as a single mother, is desperate to discover who brutally murdered her husband in front of her young son, Ben (Rudy Doherty), which rendered him mute. Dismissing the crime as thugs killing each other, the police haven’t done a thing to help, and Sarah’s very much on edge. One day, after being coerced into helping a low-life drug dealer, Tito (Andrew Simpson), stash narcotics stolen from the neighborhood kingpin, Leo (Edward Hogg), she’s forced into taking drastic action to protect her children, and evolves from downtrodden submissive to take-charge vigilante.