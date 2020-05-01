Actor Ivanno Jeremiah is Seeking Asylum in The Flood Exclusive Clip

Actor Ivanno Jeremiah must prove that he has a sincere reason for seeking asylum in the U.K. the new drama, ‘The Flood.’ The the performer’s character’s journey to build a better and safer life is set to unfold this weekend, as Samuel Goldwyn Films unveiled the feature digitally today in the U.S.

In honor of ‘The Flood’s release this weekend, ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from the movie, which is titled ‘Asylum.’ In the clip, Jeremiah’s character, Haile, has been brought into jail, and has begun the booking process. As he’s then interrogated by an immigration officer, Wendy, who’s played by Lena Headey (‘Game of Thrones’), Haile tells her that he believes he has a well-founded fear of being persecuted if he’s required to return home to his native country.

‘The Flood’ was written by Helen Kingston, and directed by Anthony Woodley. In addition to Headey and Jeremiah, the drama also stars Amira Ghazalla, Jack Gordon and Iain Glen.

Samuel Goldwyn Films has unveiled the following synopsis for ‘The Flood’:

Hardened immigration officer Wendy (Lena Headey) is offered a high-profile case, judged on her ability to quickly and clinically reject applicants. Through her interrogation, she must uncover whether Haile (Ivanno Jeremiah) has a sinister reason for seeking asylum.

