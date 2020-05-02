Connect with us

Actress Jessica Turner is Intrigued by an Ex-colonial Couple on British Drama Series Doctor Finlay

Actress Jessica Turner is Intrigued by an Ex-colonial Couple on British Drama Series Doctor Finlay

A scene from the British drama series, ‘Doctor Finlay.’

Medical heroes are some of the best people to hold society together during times of crisis. That’s certainly true with the title character of the British drama series, ‘Doctor Finlay,’ which takes place in the 1940s after he returns from war service. The successful BBC series, which was set and filmed in Scotland, stars David Rintoul as the courageous Dr. John Finlay.

‘Doctor Finlay’ is now being broadcast on the Drama channel on Filmon TV. The latest episode to air on Filmon can be streamed this tonight at 10:10-11pm local time. It can be watched live, or recorded and watched at a later time.

The second episode from series 4, which is titled ‘Home Truths,’ follows Dr. Napier (Jessica Turner) as she’s intrigued by an ex-colonial couple that recently returned from India. The duo settles in Tannochbrae, and refuse to have contact with their mysterious daughter.

FilmOn is a popular streaming service that enables viewers to watch live and recorded UK and international television shows, movies and music videos in a variety of genres, including news, sports, drama, comedy, horror, lifestyle, shopping, pop, EDM and blues.

As a life-long fan of entertainment, particularly films, television and music, and an endless passion for writing, Karen Benardello decided to combine the two for a career. She graduated from New York's LIU Post with a B.F.A in Journalism, Print and Electronic. While still attending college, Karen began writing for Shockya during the summer of 2007, when she began writing horror movie reviews. Since she began writing for Shockya, Karen has been promoted to the position of Senior Movies & Television Editor. Some of her duties in the position include interviewing filmmakers and musicians, producing posts on celebrity news and contributing reviews on albums and concerts. Some of her highlights include attending such festivals and conventions as the Tribeca Film Festival, the New York Film Festival, SXSW, Toronto After Dark, the Boston Film Festival and New York Comic-Con.

