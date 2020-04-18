Connect with us

Shayne Ward Faces His Sins as He Fights for Survival in Black Ops Trailer

MOVIES

Published on

A scene from writer-director Tom Paton’s sci-fi-horror-action film, ‘Black Ops.’

Actor Shayne Ward’s team is cursed, and must therefore face their mistakes in order to survive, in the newly released official trailer for the upcoming horror movie, ‘Black Ops.’ The trailer was unveiled by the drama’s distributor, Samuel Goldwyn Films, which is set to release the sci-fi feature on June 12. The official distribution comes after the action movie had its world premiere at FrightFest 2019, and then played on the film festival circuit, where it originally played under the titles ‘Stairs’ and ‘The Ascent.’

‘Black Ops’ was written and directed by Tom Paton (‘Black Site,’ ‘Redwood’). It was produced by George Burt and Alexa Waugh, and executive produced by Kirsty Bell, Phil McKenzie, Steve Mosley and Paton In addition to Ward, the drama also stars Toby Osmond (‘Game of Thrones’), Sophie Austin (‘Call the Midwife’), Alana Wallace (‘Black Site’), Matt Malecki (‘Hurricane’), Simon Meacock (‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald‘) and Bentley Kalu (‘Wonder Woman’).

Samuel Goldwyn Films has released the following synopsis for ‘Black Ops’:

A black ops team who finds themselves trapped in a terrifying, never-ending stairwell. Forced to climb or die, the group soon comes face to face with their past sins in a desperate fight for survival.

For more information on ‘Black Ops,’ visit its official website.

