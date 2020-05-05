Amanda Burton Becomes Entangled with the Occult in BBC Drama Series Silent Witness

It takes a truly dedicated forensic pathology expert to be able to solve various crimes, even on scripted television show. That’s certainly the case with the long-running British crime drama series, ‘Silent Witness,’ which was created by Nigel McCrery, a former real-life Nottingham-based murder squad detective based.

‘Silent Witness,’ which is produced by the BBC, focuses on a team of forensic pathology experts and their investigations into various crimes. The group was led by the show’s protagonist, forensic pathologist Dr. Sam Ryan, who was played by Amanda Burton during the drama’s first eight seasons, between 1996-2004.

‘Silent Witness’ is now being broadcast on the Drama channel on Filmon TV. The latest episode to air on Filmon can be streamed this tonight at 6:20-8:30pm local time. It can be watched live, or recorded and watched at a later time.

The second episode from series 1, which is titled ‘Long Days, Short Nights,’ is a feature-length adventure. It follows Sam as she works on a case in which a decomposing body is found in an abandoned building. Since there’s evidence that the victim was part o a ritual, the pathologist becomes entangled with the occult. The episode was written by Ashley Pharoah, and directed by Mike Barker.

FilmOn is a popular streaming service that enables viewers to watch live and recorded UK and international television shows, movies and music videos in a variety of genres, including news, sports, drama, comedy, horror, lifestyle, shopping, pop, EDM and blues.