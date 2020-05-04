Connect with us

Shudder and RLJE Films Digitally Releasing the Horror Action Series The Dead Lands

A scene from Shudder and RLJE Films’ horror-action-epic-supernatural fantasy series, ‘The Dead Lands.’

A warrior is returning from the afterlife to partner with a young tribeswoman to find a way to stop the evil dead from rising in the new horror-action series, ‘The Dead Lands.’ Shudder and RLJE Films will showcase the duo’s journey to protect the realm of the living, as the streaming service and distributor are set to release the fantasy show on June 8 On Digital HD.

The epic supernatural drama was written by Glenn Standring (‘Truth About Demons’), and co-directed by Peter Meteherangi Tikao Burger (‘Mataku,’ ‘Until Proven Innocent’) and Michael Hurst (‘Hercules: The Legendary Journeys’). ‘The Dead Lands’ stars Te Kohe Tuhaka (‘Go Girls,’ ‘6 Days’), Darneen Christian, Kirk Torrance (‘Outrageous Fortune,’ ‘The Lost Children’) and Vicky Haughton (‘Whale Rider,’ ‘King Kong’).

Shudder and TVNZ present ‘The Dead Lands,’ which is set in mythical New Zealand. It follows Waka (Tuhaka), a murdered M?ori warrior who has returned from the Afterlife, and Mehe (Christian), a determined young woman, as they embark on a quest together. They set out to find who “broke the world” and how to close the breach between the living and the dead.

