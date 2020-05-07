Brendan O’Carroll is Protective of Family in Mrs. Brown’s Boys

Accepting others, and most importantly, themselves, for who they truly are is one of the most important elements in life. That vital theme is a major motivator in the British sitcom, ‘Mrs. Brown’s Boys,’ which was produced by BBC Scotland. Actor Brendan O’Carroll starred on, and created, the television show, on which he played his drag persona, the title Agnes Brown.

The series is currently airing on the BBC One channel on Filmon TV. (Note that the BBC One channel is only available for free to viewers in the UK, and international users who have a paid subscription.) The latest episode to air on Filmon can be streamed this morning at 4:30-5pm local time. It can be watched live, or recorded and watched at a later time.

Episode 2 of Series 2 of ‘Mrs. Brown’s Boys,’ which is titled ‘Mammy’s Coming!,’ was written by Brendan O’Carroll, and directed by Ben Kellett. It follows Agnes as she becomes upset that her son Trevor (Martin Delany) has been called back to the missions in Africa. But she’s determined to give him a massive send-off to remind him what a loving family he has back home in Ireland. Meanwhile, daughter Cathy’s (Jennifer Gibney) family counseling session descends into chaos, and Buster and Dermot (Danny O’Carroll and Paddy Houlihan) run into trouble with a circus lion.

The BBC One channel is notable for offering something of value for everyone with a range of high-quality, popular programming for a modern UK audience. The channel was named Channel of the Year at the 2007 Broadcast Awards. FilmOn is a popular streaming service that enables viewers to watch live and recorded UK and international television shows, movies and music videos in a variety of genres, including news, sports, drama, comedy, horror, lifestyle, shopping, pop, EDM and blues.